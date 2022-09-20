Birmingham secondary school teacher who sexually assaulted three schoolgirls jailed for three years

<!–

A perverted high school teacher has been convicted of sexually assaulting three schoolgirls after they hunted on Snapchat.

Muhammad Taimoor, 30, from Birmingham, encouraged the victims to skip classes and spend time in his class before sexually assaulting them.

The 30-year-old math teacher allowed the 16-year-old girls to use their phones and vapes in his classroom and gave them chocolates and donuts as a treat.

Taimoor, of Richmond Road, Yardley, also joined a Snapchat group that he used to interact sexually with the students.

He was caught when some girls confided in another teacher in May.

Muhammad Taimoor, 30, of Birmingham, was sentenced to three years in prison after admitting 11 charges and was ordered last Tuesday to sign the sex offender registry for life.

He was questioned by officers from the Public Protection Unit of the West Midlands Police before being arrested.

Taimoor admitted 11 charges of sexual assault at the Birmingham Crown Court last month.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and was ordered to sign the Lifetime Sex Offenders Register on Tuesday, September 17.

The court heard a victim said that Taimoor complimented the girls on their appearance and would ask for hugs in class away from CCTV.

He also told them they were sexy and beautiful and grabbed one on the bottom and asked her if she was excitable.

Another victim said he hugged her, slapped her butt and tried to put his hand up her top. He had asked her for a nude photo and she had sent him a photo of her chest, wearing a bra.

He had also waited for her outside the girl’s toilets and grabbed a ruler and ran it down her leg.

A third victim said the defendant touched her breasts while reapplying a sticker to her chest.

Detective Constable Megan Davies, of the West Midlands Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: ‘This was a horrific abuse of trust and power by someone in a position of authority.

“Taimoor essentially groomed and mistreated some of his female students on and off the school grounds.

“This will have long-lasting and scarring effects on the girls, who are young and vulnerable.

“We commend their courage to come forward and ensure his successful prosecution.

“We do not underestimate how traumatic his actions have been and our trained agents continue to support the girls, along with partner agencies.”

Taimoor pleaded not guilty to two charges of sexually assaulting a fourth girl. The charge was accepted by the prosecution and will be on file.