Birmingham news: Murder probe is launched after man is found stabbed to death in crashed car

A murder investigation has been launched after a man with a stab wound was found in a crashed car in Birmingham.

Detectives are also keen to track down a man seen running from the car, as he may have vital information to aid the investigation.

West Midlands Police said the dead man was found in the vehicle around 3 p.m. Thursday after it crashed in Metchley Lane, Harborne, near Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the man who was being treated by paramedics, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Roads in the area were closed off as homicide detectives began to determine what had happened.

“We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the car, which was silver, driving erratically out of Harborne Lane before the crash,” the police said.

“We are also keen to track down a man who was seen running from the car, as he may have vital information to aid the investigation.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact police quoting log 2423 dated September 22, on 101, or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.