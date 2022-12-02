Birmingham doctors’ climate of fear is putting patients at danger, claim whistleblowers

Doctors who raise concerns about patient safety at one of England’s largest hospital funds are being punished by their bosses, NHS workers have warned.

Former and current medical staff at University Hospitals Birmingham, where 20,000 staff treat more than 2 million patients each year, told the BBC the climate of fear can lead to harm for the patient.

An insider reportedly described the trust’s internal hierarchy as “a bit like the mafia.”

The concerns identified include a dangerous shortage of nurses and a lack of communication, which may have led to the deaths of some patients, according to the study.

Former and current medical staff at the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust, where 20,000 staff treat more than 2 million patients each year, have spoken of a climate of fear that can lead to patient harm. Pictured: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Pictured: Good Hope Hospital

UHB, which operates four hospitals, has disputed the claims.

It stated that it takes patient safety ‘very seriously’ and that a large proportion of staff report safety incidents for learning and accountability.

The allegations echo the findings of a 2017 investigation that investigated the deaths of 20 patients in Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s haematology department, which treats blood and bone marrow disorders.

Dr. Emmanouil Nikolousis, a hematologist who led the review, warned that a lack of communication between doctors had led to some dying without receiving care.

In response to the new allegations, Dr Nikolousis told the BBC that hematology patients need “immediate treatment”.

“Very often they need coordination from the teams, and that has certainly not happened,” he said.

Dr. Nikolousis, who left the trust in 2020 after his report was “ignored” and his position became “untenable”, accused the trust of ruining the careers of his and other colleagues.

Another doctor, who spoke anonymously to the broadcaster, said doctors who sounded the alarm over safety concerns are punished “quite quickly and quite harshly.”

The medic said, “They’ll do all sorts of spurious tests and try to intimidate you.”

The trust has referred 26 of its doctors to the General Medical Council, which oversees the professional and ethical standards of healthcare workers, according to a freedom of information request obtained by an NHS safety activist.

However, according to the BBC, the GMC took no action against any of these medics, including eye surgeon Tristan Reuser, who was referred in 2017.

The trust did so in the months after it reported concerns that there were not enough nurses to support operations at the Heart of England NHS Trust, which merged with UHB in 2018.

In a situation where no nurses were available, Mr. Reuser performs eye surgery with the help of a non-clinical assistant.

He told the BBC that whistleblowers were subjected to “victimization and retaliation using GMC references.”

Mr Reuser said: ‘I think of my case in particular, I have no doubt that that was true.

“If you criticize senior management, they’ve got you.”

The GMC took no action against Mr Reuser, but issued a formal warning to the hospital’s chief executive officer, Professor David Rosser, for failing to report his whistleblower status.

The watchdog said his behavior “threatened to bring the profession into disrepute and it must not be repeated.”

Professor Rosser announced two weeks ago that he was stepping down from his position and will become West Midland’s first strategic director for digital health and care.

Mr Reuser said he is still concerned for patients if hospital bosses fail to act on staff safety concerns.

He said, ‘Someone has to speak for the patients.

“I felt a moral obligation to speak up about this because what is happening in Birmingham, what is happening to Birmingham patients is just shocking.”

In the year to April 2021, a dozen serious security incidents have been reported – which should not happen if procedures are followed. The figure was the highest in England.

The number fell to four in the 12 months to April 2022.

The Care Quality Commission, the country’s health regulator, gave it a ‘requires improvement’ rating during its most recent inspection in October 2021.

It also fined the trust £8,000 in October for failing to seek permission from a 55-year-old deaf man for hospital procedures – even though he could lip-read and communicate via British sign language.

And hospital bosses agreed last month to pay more than £4 million in damages to a 16-year-old boy who suffered a brain injury shortly after birth at the Heart of England Foundation Trust.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Birmingham said: ‘We take patient safety very seriously and have a high incident reporting culture, to ensure appropriate accountability and, critically, learning.

“All patient safety concerns and incidents are thoroughly investigated to prevent harm to our patients, and this can be difficult for some colleagues.

“There are established routes and support for individuals to raise any concerns.”