Bird’s eye phew: Hawk gets stuck in grill of a car and miraculously SURVIVES

We’ve all been unlucky in our lives, some more than others.

But no one has been so unlucky as a poor hawk who got stuck in the grill of a car last weekend.

The unfortunate bird was found by the driver of the car last Saturday in Fairfax County, Virginia.

After realizing the animal was there, they told the authorities so that the creature could be freed.

It was fished by a Fairfax County animal protection officer, Agent McLemore.

A photo shows the creature trapped in the grill before being rescued, with its feathers spread.

The animal seemed tightly packed into the small space.

The triumphant animal control officer who retrieved the bird also snapped, grinning.

The hawk had its beak wide open as its rescuer held it.

After the successful mission near Interstate 66 and Interstate 495, the bird was taken to a wildlife rescue center for treatment.

Fairfax County Police Department said on Facebook: ‘Animal Protection Police Officer McLemore comes to the rescue!

This morning, APPO McLemore was called to the area of ​​I-66 and I-495 after a driver realized a hawk was trapped in the grill of their car.

“APPO McLemore took the hawk out of the car and had it cared for by a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center. Thanks to our animal protection officers for all you do!’