Bird flu case prompts Omaha zoo to close several exhibits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has closed several exhibits and taken other precautions after one of its pelicans died of bird flu.

The zoo said one of the pink pelicans that died Thursday tested positive for the highly pathogenic bird flu. A second pelican fell ill on Friday and was euthanized.

As a precaution, the zoo has closed the Lied Jungle, Desert Dome, and Simmons Aviary exhibits to the public for a minimum of 10 days.

The Omaha Zoo was one of them many across the country that closed its aviaries and moved birds indoors as much as possible to help protect them from avian influenza, which is primarily spread through the feces of wild birds.

Zoo reopened its aviary in June after bird flu cases declinedbut a few cases were reported across the country throughout the summer, and the outbreak started to spread revival this fall.

More than 47 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered in 42 states to limit the spread of bird flu during this year’s outbreak. Officials order whole flocks to be killed when the virus is found on farms. More than 6 million chickens and turkeys were slaughtered last month to limit the spread of the disease.

The Omaha Zoo also took precautions to protect its birds by restricting staff access to them and requiring employees to clean their shoes before entering areas where the birds are kept.

The zoo said the pelicans live outdoors, so they do come into contact with wild birds. But the pelicans don’t come into contact with other zoo birds, and no other bird in the zoo’s collection shows symptoms of bird flu.

“It is very important that Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium immediately tighten our protocols to protect our birds and guard against any potential spread of bird flu,” Sarah Woodhouse, the zoo’s director of animal health, said in a statement. “This is important to prevent contamination of other zoo birds and to prevent the virus from spreading outside the zoo grounds.”

Unlike on farms, zoos are generally allowed to isolate and treat an infected bird as long as they take precautions to protect the other birds in their collections.

Health officials emphasize that bird flu does not endanger food safety because infected birds are not allowed into the food supply and properly cooking meat and eggs to 165 degrees Fahrenheit will kill all viruses.

PART: