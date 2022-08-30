Bird collides with Red Arrows jet and smashes cockpit canopy during air show display

<!–

This is when a bird collided with a Red Arrows jet during an air show and shattered its cockpit hood.

The collision brought an abrupt end to Sunday’s performance by the world-renowned RAF aerobatic team at the Rhyl Air Show.

Witnesses heard a ‘loud pop’ before Red 6 Pilot Steve Ogston was forced to break from his formation accompanied by Red 7 to ensure a safe landing at Hawarden Airport.

Hundreds of people watched as the group delivered Rhyl Air Show 2022 coming to an end.

Mr Ogston, who was unharmed, praised Commander David Montenegro and said his immediate actions were carried out “calmly and correctly” to ensure the safety of the rest of the team.

Debris poured from the cockpit (pictured) after a bird collided with a Red Arrows jet during the Rhyl Air Show. It brought the display to an abrupt end

Damaged RAF Red Arrow jet is seen after being hit by a bird at Rhyl Air Show in Flintshire, Wales, UK August 28

The commanding officer also praised the pilot, saying, “His immediate actions, carried out calmly and correctly with the support of his colleagues, ensured a safe outcome.”

Mr. Ogston is said to have been “a little shocked” after the bird shattered his window, exposing him to the elements.

Images shared with North Wales Live show debris from both the canopy and feathers of the bird that died when the collision occurred.

The red Hawk T1 jet managed to fly back safely to Hawarden Airport near Airbus Broughton, where they were stationed over the weekend for their two-day display at Rhyl Airshow.

A spokesman for the RAF Red Arrows team said: ‘Thank you to everyone at this weekend’s Rhyl Airshow. We had to end the Red Arrows display a few minutes early after one of our jets suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy.

‘This kind of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well trained for it. In this case, Red 6 and the whole team reacted perfectly together, with no further risk to the pilot and the aircraft.

Gregor Ogston landed safely and would be ‘shaken’ but unharmed

“I am pleased to report that the jet landed safely and that the pilot is unharmed. Thank you for all the get well wishes and many expressions of support, with questions about the pilot.’

The bird hit the glass cockpit section of the £5 million fighter jet just inches from the pilot.

A witness said, “That pilot is lucky he’s still alive. Anything could have happened at that moment—Top Gun really.’

The seven red Hawk T1 jets took off from Hawarden at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for their second appearance of the weekend at Rhyl Airshow.

The team was supposed to be back in Hawarden by 5:10 p.m., but just after 4:45 p.m. Red 6 beeped the emergency transponder code 7700.

That prompted a response from the fire department at Hawarden Airport, who were present when the plane landed.

Red 6 was followed to the airport by another member of the team to ensure a safe route home and landing.

The other pilots were welcomed like heroes in Hawarden and were treated to applause from bystanders when they got out.