Bird behavior affected by human activity during COVID-19 lockdowns

Great blue herons. Credit: Holly Hauser



For people, the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were a stressful time, marked by fear, isolation, canceled plans and uncertainty. But for birds living in developed areas of the Pacific Northwest, the reduction in noise and commotion from pandemic lockdowns may have allowed them to use a wider range of habitats in cities.

A new University of Washington study led by Olivia Sanderfoot reports that during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdowns, many birds were just as likely to be found in highly developed urban areas as they were in less developed green spaces. The article was published on August 11 in the magazine Scientific Reports.

“Our findings suggest that some birds may have been able to use more spaces in cities because our human footprint was a little lighter,” said Sanderfoot, who completed the study as a doctoral researcher at the UW School of Environmental and Forest Sciences and now a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“In about half of the species we observed, neither land use nor canopy cover had an effect on their terrain use. That’s very interesting, because we would expect that whether a habitat was mostly covered with concrete or vegetation, you’d have something to do with it.” would tell about what birds would be there,” Sanderfoot said.

In the spring of 2020, Sanderfoot and colleagues recruited more than 900 community scientists in the Pacific Northwest to participate in the study. The volunteers chose their own monitoring sites — usually backyards and parks where they could safely comply with public health regulations — and recorded the birds they observed at least once a week for a 10-minute period. This community science approach allowed the researchers to collect data despite the lockdowns and gave many volunteers a welcome distraction from the stress of the pandemic.

Downy woodpecker feeding its chick. Credit: Holly Hauser



“I love being a part of this!” said Nadine Santo Pietro, a study volunteer, in a written response as part of the project. “I signed up to observe for 10 minutes once a week, but it’s turned out to be so much more than that…I’m learning so much! And it’s given me something positive to focus on in this strange time when we are now.”

Among the 35 species that showed the strongest behavioral changes were some of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic species, including black-backed tits, great blue herons, downy woodpeckers and Wilson’s warblers. The researchers focused on 46 bird species in total, which were observed by the study volunteers during more than 6,000 individual surveys.

To compare volunteer bird observations to human activity, Sanderfoot and her colleagues used data from Google’s Community Mobility Reports, which track the relative amount of people walking around at different points during the pandemic. While most people spent the spring of 2020 isolated in their homes, many started going outside again during the study period.

A young black-capped tit. Credit: Holly Hauser



A house finch feeds its young. Credit: Holly Hauser



A northern flicker. Credit: Holly Hauser



As people returned to public spaces and human activity increased, the study volunteers recorded an increase in sightings of several bird species. Because they were mainly monitored in parks and backyards, which are generally more vegetated, provide more foliage, and provide more bird resources than other areas in cities, this could indicate that these green spaces are an important refuge for urban birds.

“The birds may have been elsewhere at the peak of the lockdowns, as human activity wasn’t as much of a disturbance, but then returned to those vegetated areas when activity increased again,” Sanderfoot said. “This could tell us how important it is to build green spaces in our cities. That’s the biggest takeaway for me.”

Other co-authors include Joel Kaufman, a professor in the UW Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, and Beth Gardner, an associate professor in the UW School of Environmental and Forest Sciences.

More information:

Drivers of bird habitat use and backyard bird detection in the Pacific Northwest during COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, Scientific Reports (2022).

Provided by the University of Washington

