Birch Bark Eatery closes in mid-January

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — Eatery Birch bark in Glens Falls announced the closure in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 4. The vegan eatery that opened its doors in 2018 will close for good on January 15.

New restaurant moves to Cohoes’ Van Schaick Country Club



Owner Tania Sharlow explains the closure is for many reasons: “I know it would be polite to give you a good reason why I’m making this decision… and I wish I could break it down into one thing that makes sense. .. frankly, it’s a lot of things that led to this moment… rising costs, staffing issues, product shortages, but most of all, the need for me to do what’s best for my family and my own mental health.” Although Sharlow says goodbye to Birch Bark, she gives her supporters hope when she adds: “Having said all that… this isn’t the end of us making great food… just the end of Birch Bark. Stay tuned. height to see what’s next.”

Eatery Birch bark is located at 21 Ridge Street in Glens Falls. The eatery offers a plant-based menu of meatless burgers and sandwiches, along with other vegan dishes. Check out Birch Bark Eatery before closing on January 15.