Bipartisan Senate Group Strikes Deal to Rewrite Electoral Count Act

The bills were announced on the eve of a prime-time hearing by the House committee investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, including Mr. Trump’s multi-layered attempt to invalidate his defeat. They also came as an investigation intensified into the efforts of Mr. Trump and his allies to reverse the results of the Georgia presidential election. A Georgia judge has ordered Rudolph W. Giuliani, who had spearheaded the reversal of the election results on behalf of Trump, to appear before a special grand jury in Atlanta next month.

Legislative efforts in the Senate began in the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, which unfolded as Congress met for the traditionally routine ballot count, the last official confirmation of presidential election results before the inauguration. In the run-up to the riots, Mr. Trump unsuccessfully tried to convince Vice President Mike Pence — who chaired the session in his capacity as Senate president — to unilaterally block the count, citing false allegations of voter fraud.

The new legislation focuses on electoral vote treatment and does not include broader voting protections that Democrats seek after some states introduced new laws that made it more difficult for people to vote after Democratic victories in 2020. Senate Republicans previously blocked those ballot measures. .

While there may be disagreement over specific provisions, there is a widespread feeling in Congress that some steps need to be taken to strengthen the Electoral Count Act, which Mr Manchin said on Wednesday was “armed” on Jan. 6.

Proponents of the legislation were optimistic they could win passage this year, viewing that time frame as their best chance given the prospect of Republicans, many of whom supported the election for Joseph R. Biden Jr., the House afterward. can check year.

“The Electoral Count Act needs to be enacted,” Kentucky Republican and minority leader Senator Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. He said Ms Collins had kept him informed of the bipartisan negotiations and that he had “sympathy” for the aims of those working on the legislation.