Bipartisan Abortion-Rights Bill Sets Up a Midterm Debate
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators on Monday released a bill that would create a federal basis for abortion access, the first bipartisan legislative effort on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion rights nationwide.
The legislation has little chance of moving forward in the evenly divided Senate, where it lacks the 60 votes it would take to move forward. Instead, the bill — a joint effort by Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — is a way for members of both parties to advance the issue for the interim period to be determined. congressional elections. Recent public opinion polls have shown that some voters are concerned about the erosion of abortion rights.
In the weeks following the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe precedent, Democrats have introduced a flurry of legislation to restore abortion rights across the country and counter bans in several states. .
They have also tried to introduce federal protections for contraceptive rights and same-sex marriage equality in direct response to a concurring opinion from Judge Clarence Thomas in Dobbs who explicitly said those precedents should also be reconsidered.
The bill introduced Monday would invalidate state-level abortion bans and the strictest abortion restrictions, while guaranteeing access to contraception. It stands for nearly insurmountable odds in the 50-50 Senate, where it would take at least 10 Republicans to get it past a filibuster.
Republicans in May blocked a much more sweeping bill that would invalidate nearly all abortion restrictions nationwide. The outcome was predetermined, but Democrats chose to hold the vote anyway in an effort to discriminate with Republicans on the issue ahead of the midterm elections.
More than 60 percent of Americans believe that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, according to a Pew Research Center June poll.
After Roe was knocked down, abortion bans went into effect in several states. Some Republicans in Congress who support abortion rights have also quickly distanced themselves from such measures.
“The Supreme Court’s recent termination of a long-standing precedent erodes the reproductive rights on which women have relied for half a century,” Ms Collins said in a statement. “These basic rights should be the same for American women regardless of the state they live in.”
The bill introduced on Monday would ban any state regulations that unnecessarily burden a woman’s access to abortions before the fetus can survive outside the womb, while still allowing states to impose restrictions on post-viability abortions except when necessary to protect. the life and health of the mother.
Kaine, who led the indictment for the legislation, said he began work on it after Republicans blocked wider access to abortion, which not only failed to gain the 60 votes needed to move forward, but also failed to meet the requirements. the simple majority in the Senate.
Negotiations on the narrower bill focused on who determined the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, Mr Kaine said. In the end, the bipartisan group decided it should be up to women and their caregivers to decide.
He said he hoped the legislation “shows that there is a majority that wants to codify Roe, and that includes some ambiguity as well.”
Some Democrats may prefer the more sweeping bill, he added, but “this is better than the status quo.”