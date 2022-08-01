Bipartisan Abortion-Rights Bill Sets Up a Midterm Debate

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators on Monday released a bill that would create a federal basis for abortion access, the first bipartisan legislative effort on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion rights nationwide.

The legislation has little chance of moving forward in the evenly divided Senate, where it lacks the 60 votes it would take to move forward. Instead, the bill — a joint effort by Democrats Tim Kaine of Virginia and Krysten Sinema of Arizona and Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — is a way for members of both parties to advance the issue for the interim period to be determined. congressional elections. Recent public opinion polls have shown that some voters are concerned about the erosion of abortion rights.

In the weeks following the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe precedent, Democrats have introduced a flurry of legislation to restore abortion rights across the country and counter bans in several states. .