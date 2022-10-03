Biotech company wants to make human embryos from stem cells and raise them in ‘mechanical womb’

A biotech company aims to create human embryos from stem cells to harvest tissues for use in transplants after demonstrating success with mouse embryos kept alive for days in a mechanical womb until they developed a beating heart and flowing blood.

Israel-based company Renewal Bio is on a mission to “make humanity younger and healthier” using stem cell technology that could potentially be used to treat infertility, genetic disorders or extend life in other ways. ABOVE: A human fetus with internal organs

After seeing breakthrough success with mouse embryos, the results of which were published Monday in the Journal Cell, stem cell biologist Jacob Hanna wants the company he co-founded to replicate the technology in humans. TOP: Brightfield images of abnormally developed iCdx2 sEmbryos on day 8 of the culture protocol and adequately developed iCdx2 sEmbryos shown as reference controls (right side)

‘We see the embryo as the best 3D bioprinter’, says Hanna MIT Technology Review. “It’s the best entity to make organs and the right tissue.”

Not everyone agrees with Renewal Bio’s work because of the ethical implications, which Hanna is aware of, as his company’s website contains the most bare-bones information.

Scientists are already able to grow certain simple tissues, such as cartilage or bone, but it is much more challenging to grow complex tissues.

In the future, embryonic stem cells could be transferred to an older person to boost their immune system or regenerate ovarian cells — though the company says it’s in its early stages and still learning about the technology’s potential applications. ABOVE: An image showing how the mouse embryos were cultured in the mechanical uterus

“It’s absolutely not necessary, so why would you do it?” Nicolas Rivron, a stem cell scientist at the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology in Vienna, tells MIT Technology Review. He argues that scientists only need to “create the minimal embryonic structure needed” to yield interesting cells. ABOVE: The mechanical uterus used to grow mouse embryos

“The company’s vision is, ‘Can we use these organized embryonic entities with early organs to get cells that can be used for transplantation?’ We may see it as a universal starting point’, adds Hanna.

Hanna, who previously showed that he could grow natural mouse embryos outside of a female uterus for several, says, in a mechanical uterus, was able to grow look-a-like embryos from stem cells in his new work.

“The embryos look really great,” says Hanna. “They look a lot like natural embryos.”

However, according to MIT Technology Review, fewer than 1 in 100 attempts to mimic a mouse embryo were successful, and the embryos that took the longest to develop ended up having several abnormalities, including heart problems.

The scientist plans to use his own blood or skin cells, along with those of some volunteers, as a starting point for creating synthetic human embryos. Despite the ethical considerations about creating life in a test tube, Hanna doesn’t see them as viable.

“We’re not trying to make people. That’s not what we’re trying to do.” Hanna tells MIT Technology Review. “Calling a day-40 embryo a mini-me just isn’t true.”

It is important to note that a synthetic embryo could not survive outside the jars of the company’s mechanical womb. Since it does not have a placenta or umbilical cord connected to a mother, it would not survive being transplanted into a uterus.

“The ability to make a synthetic embryo from cells — no egg, no sperm, no uterus — it’s really amazing,” said Omri Amirav-Drory, who serves as the company’s CEO. “We think it could be a huge, transformative platform technology that can be applied to both fertility and longevity.”