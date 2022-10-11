Biotech CEO quits over clashes with woke board members

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A biotech CEO who was brought in at the height of the BLM movement to distance himself from the company’s Republican reputation has now quit after clashing with councilors over his focus on social justice.

Michelle McMurry-Heath was hired by BIO in 2020 to make “bold change” within the company.

She was billed as a social justice crusader and was hailed for being the first black person to graduate from Duke University with an MD-Ph.d.

Now, after less than two years in the role, she has stepped down after clashing with board members over the company’s focus.

Michelle McMurry-Heath (left) was hired by BIO in 2020 to drive “bold change” within the company. She has now been replaced by interim CEO Rachel King (right) after clashing with board members over their apparent focus on social justice issues rather than health care

Although neither they nor they have spoken publicly about the dispute, The Wall Street Journal cites industry sources who say McMurry-Heath wanted to focus on the company’s pharmaceutical origins, while others wanted to focus more on social justice initiatives.

Exactly what those initiatives are has not yet been confirmed. She has now been replaced by interim CEO Rachel King.

In an interview at the time she was hired, McMurry-Heath told health news website Stat News, “I’ve been brought in to make bold changes. Change is messy.’

BIO already has a BIOEquality branch that focuses on making healthcare more equitable

BIO already has a BIOEquality branch that is committed to making healthcare more equitable.

The company also invests in ‘the next generation of scientists’ and offers specific opportunities for women and disadvantaged minorities.

A company spokesperson declined to confirm whether other forms of social justice initiatives are planned.

In a recent announcement, the new CEO said she looks forward to addressing “key policy issues related to health, agriculture and the environment.”

“Our work advances science and technology and touches people of all backgrounds to improve human health and well-being.

“BIO’s strategy remains on track,” she said.