Bioshock 4 isn’t dead, it just got a key lead dev from Ghost of Tsushima and Far Cry 4

It’s been nine years since the last BioShock game, and with very little to go on besides confirmation it exists, unconfirmed leaks, and scarce crumbs from the devs and job listings, we finally have a new piece of concrete news.

Far Cry 4 Ghost of Tsushima narrative lead Liz Albl Twitter announcement (opens in a new tab) that she will be making the jump to 2K Games’ Cloud Chamber studio as part of the BioShock 4 Story crew.

The last installment of the historic action RPG took us back to a fantasy reimagining of 1912 in a steampunky socio-political exploration of one girl’s very integral role to play in the fragile fabric of time and space. Finally, we’re getting more news of its sequel.

Although very few other details have been given as to what the next BioShock storyline might be, Albl’s appointment to the team at least confirms that development is progressing – even if it does give an indication of how much further it has to go.

It's possible to live your dream! So happy to announce I've joined Cloud Chamber as Narrative Lead on BIOSHOCK ⚡ pic.twitter.com/tdNfvar7x2December 7, 2022

BioShock and its sequels are among the most outstanding shooter RPGs of all time. They combine excellent action set-pieces and thoughtful stories to create intoxicating worlds. BioShock Infinite released nearly a decade ago, and we’ve been waiting for a sequel ever since.

Liz Albl’s signing on to the 2K Games team is a hopeful sign of life. Bringing the prestige of Far Cry 4, Ghost of Tsushima, and Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag to the BioShock table means that the team must be knuckling down after years of murky will-they, won’t-theys.

We are familiar with Bioshock 4. This will include open-world gaming It will be available for a period of time. Strike you as familiar if you’ve played through the other three games, but aside from this, the details have come in dribs and drabs.

Tweeting hack November 2021 OopsLeaks (opens in a new tab) claimed that the working title for the project was BioShock: Isolation. Although, in February 2022, the Same account claimed (opens in a new tab) that around 40 members of the team had left the project, including leads, and that 2K wasn’t satisfied with the progress its studio Cloud Chamber was making.

This news about Liz Albl joining our team is very significant, considering the turbulent events at 2K Games. It could also indicate that there may be some hope for the future, with more details to come in the New Year.