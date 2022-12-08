Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Tech

Bioshock 4 isn’t dead, it just got a key lead dev from Ghost of Tsushima and Far Cry 4

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Bioshock 4 isn't dead, it just got a key lead dev from Ghost of Tsushima and Far Cry 4

It’s been nine years since the last BioShock game, and with very little to go on besides confirmation it exists, unconfirmed leaks, and scarce crumbs from the devs and job listings, we finally have a new piece of concrete news.

Far Cry 4 Ghost of Tsushima narrative lead Liz Albl Twitter announcement (opens in a new tab) that she will be making the jump to 2K Games’ Cloud Chamber studio as part of the BioShock 4 Story crew.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Amazon Echo Show 15 finally becomes the kitchen...

Get the M1 or M2 MacBook Air for...

Proton’s encrypted cloud storage is going mobile

Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle,...

Google Chrome now runs faster on your Mac...

Campfire Audio is entering your Orbit with its...

Etisalat mulling over acquisition of Vodafone’s Vodacom stake

Praise the Saints! Shadow and Bone season 2...

The 7 best laptops for graphic designers in...

The best Asus laptops: Best overall, best for...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More