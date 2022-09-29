Biomarkers used to track benefits of anti-aging therapies can be misleading, suggests the ‘Lifespan Machine’

Worms live in a petri dish in the Lifespan Machine. Many worms can share a single petri dish, with the scanner checking each individual at the same time. Credit: Nicholas Stroustrup/CRG



We all get old and die, but we still don’t know why. Diet, exercise and stress all affect our longevity, but the underlying processes that cause aging remain a mystery. We often measure age by counting our years since birth and yet our cells know nothing about chronological time – our organs and tissues can age more quickly or more slowly, regardless of what we might expect from the number of orbits we make around the sun. would count.

For this reason, many scientists are looking for methods to measure the “biological age” of our cells – which can differ from our chronological age. In theory, such biomarkers of aging could provide a measure of health that could revolutionize the way we practice medicine.

Individuals could use a biomarker of aging to track their biological age over time, measure the effect of diet, exercise and medications, and predict their effects to extend lifespan or improve quality of life. Drugs can be designed and identified based on their effect on biological age. In other words, we could start treating aging ourselves.

However, an accurate and highly predictive test for biological age has not been validated to date. In part, this is because we still don’t know what causes aging and so can’t measure it. Definitive advances in the field require validating biomarkers throughout a patient’s life, an impractical feat given human life expectancy.

To understand the irreducible components of aging, and how to measure and test them, researchers are turning to laboratory animals. Unlike humans, the nematode C. elegans lives for an average of two weeks, making it easier to collect behavioral and lifespan data that would otherwise take centuries.

Each individual C. elegans worm lives in a petri dish under the watchful eye of the Lifespan Macine’s scanner, which monitors their entire lives. By imaging the nematodes once every hour for months, the device collects data with unprecedented statistical resolution and scale. Credit: Nicholas Stroustrup/CRG

The nematode C. elegans begins to vigorously explore their environment in adulthood. Over time, they slow down and stop crawling, a behavior phase known as forceful cessation of movement (VMC). VMC is a biomarker for aging and a proxy for nematode health.

Studies of genetically identical nematodes have shown it to be a powerful predictor of a worm’s lifespan, but at the same time, interventions designed to alter aging can disproportionately affect VMC compared to longevity and vice versa. Researchers at the Center for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona are trying to understand why this happens and what it means for the aging process in humans.

A team led by Dr. Nicholas Stroustrup, group leader in the Systems Biology research program at the CRG, has developed the Lifespan Machine, a device that can monitor the life and death of tens of thousands of nematodes simultaneously. The worms live in a petri dish under the watchful eye of a scanner that monitors their entire lives. By imaging the nematodes once every hour for months, the device collects data with unprecedented statistical resolution and scale.

Describe their results in the journal PLOS Computational Biologythe research team found that nematodes have at least two partially independent aging processes at the same time — one determining VMC and the other determining time of death.

Although both processes follow different trajectories, their frequencies are correlated with each other, in other words, in individuals whose VMC occurred at an accelerated rate, the same time of death, and vice versa. In other words, the study revealed that each individual nematode has at least two different biological ages.

The researchers made the finding by building a genetic tool that allows them to control the nematodes’ rate of aging — effectively choosing an average lifespan for the population that can range from two weeks to a few days. The tool works by tagging RNA polymerase II – the enzyme that makes mRNA – with a small molecule. Worms were given varying amounts of the hormone auxin, which precisely regulates the activity of RNA polymerase II, which in turn alters their lifespan.

C. elegans on the move. The nematode begins to vigorously explore their environment in adulthood. Over time, they slow down and stop crawling. Credit: Nicholas Stroustrup/CRG

Humans are larger and in many ways more complex than nematodes, so they are likely to have an even greater number of different biological ages than nematodes. Overall, the study shows how multiple, mostly independent, aging processes can work together to age different parts of the animal at different rates. The findings challenge the concept that animals have a single, unitary measure of biological age that can be indicative of a person’s overall health.

The researchers also found that regardless of which life-altering mutations and interventions they gave the nematodes, the statistical correlation between the different biological ages remained constant.

This suggests the existence of an invisible chain of command — or hierarchical structure — that controls the worm’s aging processes, the mechanisms of which have yet to be discovered. This means that while aging processes can be independent, it is also true that some individuals ‘age quickly’ and others are ‘slower’, in the sense that many of their aging processes are similarly faster or slower than their peers.

The study challenges a crucial assumption of biomarker aging that when interventions such as exercise or diet “rejuvenate” a biomarker, it’s a good sign that the underlying biology of aging has similarly changed.

“Our model shows that biomarkers can be trivially decoupled from outcomes because they measure an aging process that is not directly involved in outcome, but simply correlates with it in a system of hierarchical processes,” explains Dr. Stroustrup out. “In simple terms, just because two parts of a person tend to correlate in their biological age in individuals, it doesn’t mean one causes the other, or that they likely involve shared aging mechanisms.”

The findings have implications for consumers who are offered commercial products that assess their biological age. Biological age testing uses panels of biomarkers that are claimed to be meaningfully diverse. These can measure a thousand different parts of an individual, but those parts can all be confused in the same way.

According to Dr. Stroustrup’s solution lies in finding biomarkers that measure different interacting aging processes that also have minimal correlation with each other. “Biomarkers used to assess biological age can be modified without changing a ‘fast ager’ to ‘slow ager’. Researchers should focus on measuring the effect of interventions on functional outcomes rather than assuming that changes in biomarkers will predict results in a simple way,” he concludes.

More information:

A hierarchical process model links behavioral aging and longevity in C. elegans, PLoS computational biology (2022). A hierarchical process model links behavioral aging and longevity in C. elegans,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pcbi.1010415

Provided by Center for Genomic Regulation