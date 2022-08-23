Biologists track DNA ‘parasites’ in hunt for disease treatments

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



They are considered ‘parasitic genes’. Although they comprise more than half of human DNA, much remains to be learned about them. Now University of California, Irvine biologists are offering new insights into these entities known as transposons, providing knowledge that could one day help in the fight against cancers and aging-related diseases.

Their study appears in eLife.

Unlike genes that code for proteins we need to function, transposons make proteins only to copy their own DNA and insert other elements. “They’re selfish parasites,” said study leader Grace Yuh Chwen Lee, assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology. “They’re self-perpetuating and most of the time they don’t do anything for us.”

Almost all species contain transposons and have evolved chemical modifications that stop their continued replication. But the percentage of transposons varies widely between genomes. It ranges from 50 percent in humans and 65 percent and salamanders to just six percent in puffer fish. Even between different types of fruit flies, the figure varies from two to 25 percent.

The UCI biologists tried to understand what caused this variation. Their research arose from previous research by Lee and colleagues that found those chemical changes that prevent transposons from replicating have what the team calls “nasty side effects.” The chemical modifications themselves spread to neighboring genes and disrupt their functioning.

“In this new study, we found that these side effects varied in strength and harmfulness,” Lee said. “We learned that species whose side effects were especially damaging to adjacent genes experienced a stronger selection over time that removed transposons. This now resulted in a lower percentage of transposons in their genomes.”

The team also found that the variation in the severity of side effects may be due to the genes that produce and distribute the chemical modifications. The biologists plan to explore this issue further in upcoming research.

Transposons have already been linked to some rare hereditary diseases. More recently, scientists have discovered that they are activated in aging brains and certain cancer cells.

“While their role in these respects is still unclear, eventually it may be possible to develop treatments by altering the genes that cause those chemical changes,” Lee said. “We also want to investigate whether considerations such as diet and the environment, which are known to influence how cells divide the chemical modifications, have an effect on transposons.”

Postdoctoral scholar Yuheng Huang served as the paper’s lead author.

