Biologists identify broad coral disease resistance traits

A coral infected with the white plague disease. Credit: The University of Texas at Arlington



A new study in Scientific progress led by researchers from the University of Texas at Arlington, provides a new framework for identifying broad coral disease resistance traits and examines the fundamental processes behind species survival.

The analysis of how seven reef-forming coral species in the Caribbean respond to white plague disease provides insight into the process involved in lesion progression and the dynamics of species that lead to differences in disease outcomes.

Under the supervision of Laura Mydlarz, professor of biology, collaborators at UTA, Mote Marine Laboratory and University of the Virgin Islands measured the immune responses of species after controlled exposure to white plague, an infectious pathogen responsible for coral deaths. The team tracked three responses: how lesions progressed in each species, how gene expression differed between species, and expression-level adjustments that led to differences in disease risk.

In the paper “Disease Resistance in Coral is Mediated by Different Adaptive and Plastic Gene Expression Profiles,” the scientists identify three consistent patterns:

First, in corals that developed disease lesions, immunity and cytoskeletal array processes were enriched and correlated with lesion progression.

Second, whether a coral developed lesions was mediated by the extent to which it could respond to environmental signals by altering the genes that maintain the network of proteins and molecules that surround and support its cells and tissues; by autophagy, a biological process involving the enzymatic degradation of a cell’s cytoplasm; and by programmed cell death.

Third, resistant species had higher levels of intracellular protein transport and these processes have a lineage-specific adaptive basis for disease resistance.

Together, these patterns demonstrate that the plasticity of genes associated with disease resistance may be evolutionarily constrained by expression-level adaptation processes.

“Given the enormous threat white plague poses to coral communities, it is imperative that we understand the processes that allow some species to survive better than others,” said Nicholas MacKnight, UTA alumnus and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Miami. “This article takes a closer look at some coral species that have not been studied as much.”

Previous studies on coral disease and immunity have successfully identified disease-induced genes that contribute to biological processes such as programmed cell death, autophagy, maintenance of the extracellular matrix (the aforementioned protein and molecule network), lipid metabolism and protein trafficking. Comparing immune responses between coral species that differ in disease resistance or susceptibility, linking specific disease phenotypes to gene expression, and determining adaptive or plastic disease resistance-associated expression patterns are things that are still underexposed.

Mydlarz said this study responds to an urgent need to understand the differences between immune responses to infection and species-specific resistance mechanisms.

“While our understanding of immunity has increased, we lack sufficient understanding of how immune defenses and other cellular mechanisms vary between species,” Mydlarz said.

MacKnight hopes these findings will play a role in strengthening vulnerable reefs.

“Our next step is to answer how we can turn these findings into useful action,” MacKnight said. “Understanding which factors promote survival will help us predict future biodiversity loss. With this information, scientists can focus their attention on preserving resilient species that can enhance endangered coral reefs.”

Nicholas J. MacKnight et al, Disease resistance in coral is mediated by different adaptive and plastic gene expression profiles, Scientific progress (2022). Nicholas J. MacKnight et al, Disease resistance in coral is mediated by different adaptive and plastic gene expression profiles,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/sciaadv.abo6153

