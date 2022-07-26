Bioinspired protein creates stretchable 2D layered materials

Credit: Burcu Dursun, Penn State



Nature creates layered materials like bone and nacre that become less prone to defects as they grow. Now, using biomimetic proteins formed on squid ring teeth, researchers have created composite layered 2D materials that are resistant to fracture and extremely stretchable.

“Researchers rarely reported this interface property for the bone and nacre because it was difficult to measure experimentally,” said Melik Demirel, Lloyd and Dorothy Foehr Huck Chair in Biomimetic Materials and director of the Center for Advanced Fiber Technologies, Penn State.

Composite 2D materials are made up of atom-thick layers of a hard material, such as graphene or an MXene – usually a transition metal carbide, nitride or carbonitride – separated by layers of something to glue the layers together. While large chunks of graphene or MXenes have bulk properties, the strength of 2D composites comes from interfacial properties.

Using biomimetic proteins formed on squid ring teeth, researchers have created composite layered 2D materials that resist breaking and are extremely stretchy. Credit: Burcu Dursun, Penn State

He noted that the materials may also have unique thermal conductivity regimes, or properties, that dissipate heat more strongly in one direction than at 90 degrees. The results of this work were published today (July 25) in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“This material would be great for running shoe insoles,” said Demirel. “It could cool the foot and the repeated bending wouldn’t break the insole.”

These 2D composites can be used for flexible printed circuit boards, portable devices and other equipment requiring strength and flexibility.

According to Demirel, traditional continuum theory does not explain why these materials are both strong and flexible, but simulations have shown that the interface matters. What apparently happens is that with a higher percentage of the material comprising the interface, the interface breaks in places when the material is under tension, but the material as a whole does not break.

“The interface breaks, but the material doesn’t,” says Demirel. “We expected them to become compliant, but all of a sudden it’s not only compliant, but super stretchy.”

Others who worked on this project out of Penn State were Mert Vural, postdoctoral fellow; Tarek Mazeed, postdoctoral researcher; Oguzhan Colak, graduate student; and Reginald F. Hamilton, associate professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics.

Dong Li and Huajian Gao, professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, also worked on this research, both at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

