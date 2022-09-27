Biogen to fork over $900 million to settle claims it bribed doctors to prescribe MS drugs

Scandal-stricken drug giant Biogen will pay nearly $900 million to settle allegations that it bribed doctors to prescribe its multiple sclerosis drugs.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company — which made more than $1 billion in profits last year — was accused of offering expensive kickbacks to medics that distributed Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera between 2009 and 2014.

Biogen was accused of giving lavish meals, speaking engagements and mock consultations in exchange for the prescriptions.

The settlement resulted in false payment claims with the federal health program that covers both seniors and Medicaid, which covers the very poor and disabled.

The bribery allegations were advanced by former employee Michael Bawduniak, who alleged that Biogen violated the federal anti-kickback law and the False Claims Act.

He will receive approximately $250 million for his role in exposing the allegations.

It is not clear how many regulations are involved. But about 200,000 Americans take MS medications.

Biogen’s Avonex is an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat MS.

“The settlement announced today underscores the critical role whistleblowers play in supplementing the United States’ use of the False Claims Act to combat fraud affecting federal health care programs,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the civil division of the Ministry of Justice. .

Biogen will also be forced to pay the federal government $844,000, in addition to $56 million, to 15 states that have joined the lawsuit.

What is Multiple Sclerosis? MS is a serious disease in which the body’s own immune system attacks the central nervous system. It occurs when the immune system attacks the myelin sheath surrounding health nerve cells. The immune system’s attack on the CNS results in nerve damage that disrupts communication between the brain and the body. MS can cause a myriad of symptoms, such as fatigue, blurred or vision loss, weakness, and numbness.

“We thank Mr. Bawduniak for exposing this behavior and bringing it to light,” said Massachusetts District Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

“This case is an important example of the critical role whistleblowers and their attorneys can play in protecting our country’s public health programs,” Rollins added.

Monday’s settlement is the latest setback for Biogen, which took a major blow last winter when Medicare, a program with about 65 million enrollees, announced it would cover the cost of a costly Alzheimer’s drug under very limited circumstances.

The monthly intravenous drug Aduhelm was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in June 2021 against the board of 10 out of 11 of the FDA’s panel of independent experts who argued that there was little evidence that the treatment slows cognitive decline outweighs the benefits. health risks .

The drug was expected to be out of reach for many patients due to its staggering price tag.

Biogen had initially priced the drug at $56,000 for a year’s supply, but cut that price in half because of outrage over its cost and its implications for higher Medicare premiums overall.

Biogen admitted no wrongdoing in the case settled this week, claiming that “his intent and conduct were lawful and appropriate at all times and Biogen denies all charges made in this case.”