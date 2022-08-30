Binky Felstead stuns in an orange bikini as she swims in the sea with her son in France

She is enjoying an idyllic honeymoon after marrying her husband Max Darnton for the second time in a beautiful ceremony in Corfu earlier this month.

And Binky Felstead showed off her sensational figure in a bright orange bikini as she continued her post-wedding break in the south of France on Tuesday.

The former Made in Chelsea star, 32, was all smiles as she took a dip in the sea and showed off her gym-honed physique with her 13-month-old son Wolfie.

Family time: Binky Felstead showed off her sensational figure in a bright orange bikini as she continued her post-wedding holiday in the South of France on Tuesday (pictured with her 13-month-old son Wolfie)

Binky brushed her wet locks from her face and held sunglasses on her head while holding Wolfie, who was rocking a back-set navy cap and blue armbands.

In another nod, Binky donned a strapless mint kaftan with a pom pom detail along a strapless pink two-piece.

The brunette beauty pulled her locks aside as she set some salad bowls on the outdoor table overlooking a scenic view.

Stunning: The former Made in Chelsea star, 32, later wore a strapless mint kaftan as she set some salad bowls on an outdoor table overlooking a scenic view

Last week during the luxury trip, Binky showed off her incredible physique in a black and white patterned bikini that was paired with a beautiful cover-up.

Binky wore dark shades and wore her dark brown locks in loose waves over her shoulders while opting for a makeup-free look.

In the snaps, the beauty was holding a wine cooler and looking down admiringly at her beloved dog Pedro who joined them on the journey.

Stylish: Last week during the luxury trip, Binky showed off her incredible physique in a black and white patterned bikini that was paired with a beautiful cover-up

She jokingly captioned the stunning series of photos: “The Zebra and the Dog!”

In August, Binky looked sensational in a dreamy strapless lace wedding dress as she married husband Max for the second time in a stunning ceremony in Corfu.

The couple celebrated their love at the Greek home of author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy.

Looking good: The influencer looked down admiringly at her beloved dog Pedro who joined them on the trip

Binky described the location of the White House in Kalami on the island as a ‘dream come true’, as she watched the ITV drama The Durrells and thought it looked like ‘heaven’.

Binky and her businessman, 33, originally tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Chelsea’s old town hall in July 2021, but the couple were forced to put their plans for a larger overseas celebration on hold.

Their second celebration, which took place nearly a year after their first marriage, was part of a week of festivities during the Greek holiday.

Among the 100 family and friends in attendance were the couple’s son Wolfie, 13 months, and his big sister India, five, who Binky shares with her ex-partner and former Made In Chelsea co-star Josh Patterson, 32.

Former MIC colleagues of TV personality Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor and Rosie Fortescue also attended the celebrations.

Speaking of the special wedding venue, she told Hello! magazine: ‘I used to watch The Durrells on TV and I remember saying ‘I really want to go there – it looks like heaven’.

Love: Binky recently married husband Max Darnton for the second time in a beautiful ceremony in Corfu (pictured with their son Wolfie, 13 months the day before the wedding)

“Having it our wedding venue was a dream come true.”

Binky wore a boho-style corset dress by Israeli designer Liz Martinez for the big day.

The tulle-like fabric accentuated the stunner physique of the stunner as she held a bouquet of white flowers.

The star sported her auburn locks and opted for an elegant makeup look that accentuated her eyes with dark shadow.

Newlyweds: Binky and her businessman, 33, originally tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Chelsea’s old town hall in July 2021, but the couple were forced to put their plans for a bigger overseas celebration on hold.

She said of her wedding dress: ‘I felt confident and very ‘me’ in it.

“When I first tried it on, I already had what I thought the dress was, but I didn’t feel like I felt with this dress, with any of the others.”

Max added that he thought she looked “absolutely incredible” for the special day.

The businessman also revealed that he shared a speech over dinner in which he talked about how he married two people.

Fun in the sun: Their second party, which took place almost a year after their first marriage, was part of a week of festivities during the Greek getaway

He explained: ‘I said I was married to Binks, but I also married in the life of India. As I said that, India trotted down and stood beside me. It was the most perfect timing. She gave me a hug and said hello to everyone into the microphone – I think she enjoyed the attention.’

The couple are now enjoying a family trip to the south of France before their daughter India returns to school in September.

Binky said, “I think it’s important to plan something nice after the wedding to beat those post-wedding blues.”

The couple were legally married in an intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea’s Old Town Hall on July 23, 2021, but had always planned to throw a huge Greek party for their loved ones.