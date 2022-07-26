Binky Felstead slips into a tight red maxi dress as she poses with husband Max in Corfu

Binky Felstead put on a very amorous display with her husband Max Fredrik Darnton in a post shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

She named her location as Corfu, showed off her enviable body in a tight red maxi dress and kissed her partner’s cheek as he brutally grabbed her bum.

The Made In Chelsea star, 32, and the finance manager, 33, originally exchanged vows in a civil ceremony last summer before hosting their dream wedding in Greece last week.

Couple: Binky Felstead donned a red maxi dress while husband Max Fredrik Darnton grabbed her bum in a post shared on Instagram from Corfu on Tuesday – following their second marriage

Cute: In her caption, the reality star wrote: ‘MR & MRS [peach emoji] @max_fd’

Max kept it casual in a white T-shirt and black shorts, accessory with a navy blue baseball cap, as they posed at the edge of an anidylic infinity pool.

In her caption, the reality star wrote: ‘MR & MRS [peach emoji] @max_fd.’

Following her Greek ceremony, Binky took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps from a post-wedding beach party attended by their close friends and family.

Newlyweds: Binky looked sensational as she shared her first Instagram snaps with husband Max on Sunday since she tied the knot for the second time in Corfu

Binky was a vision of beauty for the bash as she donned a bridal white bandeau bikini and layered under a sheer polka dot Charlie Brear co-ord.

The mum of two looked every inch like the proud newlywed as she shared snaps as she crumpled up to her husband for a kiss – who was dressed in navy blue swimming trunks and a cream trilby hat.

She captioned the series of snaps: ‘After the wedding beach party – what a day!’ and ‘Sundowners’.

Fun in the sun: After her Greek ceremony, Binky took to Instagram to share photos from a post-wedding beach party attended by their close friends and family

The couple were legally married in an intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea’s Old Town Hall on July 23, 2021, but had always planned to throw a huge Greek party for their loved ones.

Announcing the news in HELLO! Magazine, Binky said, “We just wanted to have a week-long party, so we thought we’d get out of the country and go somewhere to celebrate with our friends and some of our family.

‘Corfu is beautiful. We’ve been there a few times and it really is a special place for us.’

Family Fun: Binky was a vision of beauty for the bash as she donned a bridal white bandeau bikini and sheer polka dot co-ord to pose with Max and their son Wolfie, 13 months

Fun in the sun: She captioned the series of snaps: ‘After the wedding beach party – what a day!’ and ‘Sundowners’

Max previously told the publication that they had hired a “big boat to sail around the coves” and also arranged a cliffside location for their wedding.

He added that they have rented a private beach where they can enjoy a meal with their loved ones after the ceremony.

They also revealed that they planned to barbecue on the beach and go snorkeling.

Family fun: Binky’s older sister Anna-Louise Felstead shared snaps from the beach party as she gushed about their ‘wonderful day’

Sweet: Binky’s daughter India, three, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Joshua JP Patterson, was seen playing with her cousin

The happy couple were joined by Binky’s former co-stars Ollie Locke, Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue.

Unfortunately, Binky’s mother Jane was unable to attend the ceremony abroad after she suffered a flare-up during her battle with multiple sclerosis.

Although she couldn’t attend the wedding in person, she made sure to feel part of the big day as she celebrated it at home in London with a friend.

Cute: Binky and her brother Ollie posed for sweet snaps with their little ones

Jane shared a selfie with her friend Tracey, writing: ‘OMG! I’m so glad Binky doesn’t get married every day, although it feels like she does – I’m exhausted trying to get Zoom to work… it didn’t work!

“Beautiful friends who are so determined that I shouldn’t be sad or alone have done their best to keep me busy and happy!

“Tracey, in the picture here has been my best friend for years. She came to the wedding with me as my plus one (in a very non-sexual way natch) and me now

“I feel enormously guilty for having cost her fortune – flights, villas, etc. – and yet yesterday she rocked the joys of spring with champagne and chocolates.

Disturbing: Sadly, Binky’s mother Jane was unable to attend the ceremony abroad after she suffered a flare-up during her battle with multiple sclerosis

Celebrations: Although she couldn’t attend the wedding in person, she made sure to feel like a part of the big day as she celebrated it with a friend back home in London

She then happily spent the day with me drinking at @brasserieblanc. I got home just in time to get the essentials of the wedding off my phone – and while it all looked gorgeous, I know I couldn’t have been there!

“So now I’m with Flossie, alone in the garden. Praying for rain, because I don’t have the energy to water. Sipping the rest of the bottle I opened to cheer myself up

“A great realization struck me as I sat here, when I realized that the day I really feared was almost over, and all I feel – and have felt was genuine love and happiness for both of them – And a huge relief, but I can take off my clothes now, have a Magnum – and watch catch up! [sic]’.

Max and Binky revealed they were engaged after 19 months of dating in a sweet Instagram post shared in September 2020 after meeting at Soho Farmhouse.

They welcomed their first child together in June 2021 – a baby boy named Wolfie.

Binky also shares daughter India, three, with ex-boyfriend Josh “JP” Patterson, whom Max is a doting stepfather.