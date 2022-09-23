Bingleburra NSW: Policeman saves women and four-year-old boy from car trapped in floodwaters

<!–

A police officer has grabbed two women and a four-year-old boy from the running water in a daring, single-handed rescue operation.

Senior Constable Richard Hansen rescued the trio from a submerged 4WD on a causeway in Bingleburra, 80km north of Newcastle, on Thursday.

Footage of the daring recovery was captured on a body-worn camera he had attached to the bull bar of his vehicle – as wild wet weather wreaked havoc on the region.

The brave officer waded into the rising water with a safety line and took the child out of a window and brought him to safety (pictured)

Senior Constable Hansen said he thought, ‘holy moly, what happened here’, when he encountered the car occupants.

The trio’s vehicle was submerged five meters from the dry land before the ‘fantastic country cop’ tackled the rising water to get them out.

The 20-year-old veteran waded into the flooded causeway with a safety line and retrieved the child from a window, bringing him to safety.

He then returned to a 51-year-old woman clinging to the outside of the car, whose foot had become trapped under a rock.

When he freed her, she told the officer that there was a 44-year-old woman in the car who had a pre-existing injury.

The trio’s vehicle (pictured) came under water again during a wild ride on a causeway in the Hunter region of NSW before the ‘fantastic, rural cop’ took over the rising waters to rescue them

Chief Inspector Wayne Humphrey told media that the situation could have turned out very differently if Chief Constable Hansen had not intervened (pictured, officer who rescued the boy on Thursday)

He then used a winch attached to his police car to secure the sunken vehicle before helping the other woman.

The three were treated for shock at the scene but were not injured by the event.

The brave Chief Officer said it was important for him to remain calm as he went through the three-step rescue.

He took part in two deployments to Lismore this year as it was hit by devastating flooding.

Chief Inspector Wayne Humphrey told the media that his message could have been very different if the officer had not intervened.

The senior officer attended the emergency as the region was rocked by heavy rainfall and storms, with floodwater warnings.

“He’s humble, he’s a great country cop and he saved the lives of those three people,” said Detective Sup Humphrey.

The rescue came when a massive storm that swept across Australia’s east coast threatened devastation on already flood-ravaged towns.

Several flood warnings were issued across New South Wales, including southeastern Queensland in the firing line.

Rain has since abated, but rivers in the area continue to rise.

The 20-year-old police veteran (pictured, during the rescue) said it was important for him to remain calm as he walked through the rescue in three steps

Residents of Lismore, devastated by two floods this year, were told to brace for more wet weather, with a small-to-moderate flood warning for the city’s Wilsons River.

NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke warned Thursday that it was the start of a “very long season” for flooding.

“We face challenges on multiple fronts with prolonged flooding through western and northwestern NSW, renewed river uprisings in the central west and southern parts of NSW,” she said.

“Now communities in the northern rivers, the mid-north coast and the north coast that have become flood-tired in recent months are facing a few uncertain days with deteriorating weather conditions.”