Bindi Irwin’s grief as her husband Chandler Powell is hospitalized

Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell has been hospitalized with tonsillitis.

The 25-year-old former wakeboarder had his tonsils removed this week and praised his beloved wife for standing by his side.

Chandler, who married Bindi in 2020, shared a photo of herself and 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior, smiling from his hospital bed after the procedure.

“Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife❤️,” Chandler wrote in the caption.

“I had to get my tonsils out and she took very good care of me. I’m so lucky to love you, Bindi.’

He said Bindi’s mother Terri Irwin, 58, looked after their daughter Grace, one, while he was in hospital recovering.

“Also, thank you Bunny (my wonderful mother-in-law) for taking care of Grace while we were in the hospital and I’m recovering,” he said, Bunny being Terri’s chosen name as grandmother.

‘Ow! Tonsillectomy as an adult is NOT fun! My apologies! Will say a prayer!’ a follower commented under Chandler’s Instagram post.

It’s been a rough few weeks for Bindi and the Irwin family. Last week, Bindi revealed that the family’s 38-year-old echidna had died

“Saying goodbye to our beautiful 38-year-old relative,” Bindi’s wrote alongside a gallery of photos of the pet.

“The sweetest, kindest, most beautiful echidna you’ve ever met.”

She added next to a love heart emoji, “Rest in peace, angel.”

Bindi, along with her brother Robert and mother Terri Irwin, have vowed to continue the legacy of her late father Steve Irwin through their work at Australia Zoo and their conservation efforts.

Steve, known to millions around the world as ‘the Crocodile Hunter’, died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland. .

Bindi was only eight years old at the time.