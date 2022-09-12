Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior looks just like her as they pose in matching khaki uniforms

<!–

Bindi Irwin has shared another photo of herself and little Grace Warrior in matching khaki outfits.

The mother and daughter duo wore the family’s signature color as they posed for a portrait by a river near Australia Zoo.

“Khaki isn’t just a color, it’s an attitude,” Bindi wrote while sharing the photo on Instagram.

Fans immediately pointed out the similarities between the pair in the comments section.

“OMG, she really looks like you when you were a baby; the kakis confirmed it,” one wrote.

“Wow, I only see Chandler in her,” wrote another. ‘Cute!! Love your hair,’ another added.

It came just days after Bindi shared an emotional tribute to her late father Steve on Father’s Day.

The 24-year-old wildlife warrior shared a photo of her as a child with Steve as they embarked on a nighttime adventure in a boat.

“Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would have been the most incredible grandfather for being such an extraordinary father,” she wrote alongside the image.

Bindi’s brother Robert, 18, also shared his own tribute to Steve by sharing a throwback photo

“Thank you for being a wonderful guardian angel to Grace.”

Bindi’s brother Robert, 18, also shared his own tribute to Steve by sharing a throwback photo.

“It’s Father’s Day in Australia today and I send my love to those who miss their father today,” he wrote alongside the image.

“I cherish all the good times with my father and am grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive.”

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin, known to millions around the world as “the crocodile hunter,” died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef. .