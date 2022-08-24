Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace marvels at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

<!–

Bindi Irwin became emotional on Wednesday after she saw her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior gawk at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin.

The 24-year-old took her daughter for a walk through the Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace’s excitement at seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin with a koala bear.

The conservationist posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram of Grace walking to the big screen and reaching for Steve in amazement.

Bindi Irwin (second from left) became emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace (foreground) marveling at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. (Also pictured: Chandler Powell, left, Terri Irwin, second from right, and Robert Irwin, right)

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star at the video: ‘Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mom and dad Bunny and grandpa Crocodile with Grace.

“She loves them (and koalas) dearly.”

“Every time she walks through the zoo, she looks for pictures of her grandparents and it’s beyond beautiful,” Bindi added.

Her precious post caught the attention of many of her 4.9 million Instagram followers, who left supportive comments.

A fan acknowledged the bittersweet moment when Steve tragically passed away in 2006, years before meeting his first grandchild.

“Now we’re crying too,” they wrote, before another follower said it was “so beautiful” to see Steve “guarding” his granddaughter.

Bindi and her Florida-born husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace in March last year.

The couple first met in 2013 when Chandler, 25, was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

The young parents have embraced parenting with family days out on walks and visits to the zoo.

Bindi’s father Steve died on September 4, 2006, at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef.

After his death, Steve’s family, including his children Bindi and Robert, widow Terri and son-in-law Chandler, continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo.

Bindi and Chandler (pictured) married in 2020 and are both committed to continuing the legacy of her late father, Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin