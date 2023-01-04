Bindi Irwin sparks more pregnancy rumours as she encourages her fans to have a ‘cheat day’

<!–

Bindi Irwin’s fans are still convinced that the Wildlife Warrior is expecting her second child.

The 24-year-old sparked more rumors that she is pregnant when she encouraged her fans to have “cheat day.”

Bindi posted a photo of her and husband Chandler Powell posing with Theo, a red kangaroo from Australia Zoo.

She wrote in the caption, “Have a cheat day because you know you’ll never be as ripped as beautiful Theo the red kangaroo.”

Her fans immediately rushed to the comment section to point out that Bindi again hid her belly in the photo.

“Bindi often hides her belly, maybe there’s a cub in it,” one wrote, while another added “Yet you’re still HIDING that BUMP!”

Pregnancy rumors surrounding Bindi were first sparked when she posted photos from Chandler’s 26th birthday on Nov. 14.

Eagle-eyed followers pointed out that she hid her belly behind a strategically placed birthday cake.

Sources close to the couple told Woman’s Day that the lovebirds will announce the big news “any day now.”

The publication claimed that the conservationist duo waited for Chandler’s US-based parents, Chris and Shanna, to arrive in Australia for his birthday to be the first to break the happy news to them.

“They hope to officially announce another baby on the way any day,” an insider reportedly told the publication.

“They also can’t wait to get Grace a sibling around the same age. They really want a boy, considering that both Bindi and Chandler grew up with brothers each and loved them.”

The insider further claimed that “Bindi is sad the baby months are over” and hopes to give her 20-month-old daughter Grace Warrior a sibling “sooner rather than later”.

“Bindi has already hinted to her mother that she might become a grandmother for the second time [her mum] Terri is over the moon at the thought,’ they claimed.

Fans speculated wildly about a possible pregnancy when Bindi hid her belly behind her husband’s birthday cake in their Instagram photos.

Sources close to the pair have claimed the lovebirds will announce the big news “any day now.” Pictured: Bindi when she was pregnant with Grace

The couple posed for photos at The Crocodile Lounge in Queensland alongside Chandler’s family from Florida as he held baby Grace.

In all the photos, Bindi was strategically positioned with her belly covered by the three-tiered birthday cake decorated with wild animals.

“There’s 100% bun in that oven,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Looks like Bindi is hiding something behind that pie!”

Another commented, “Am I paranoid, or is Bindi hiding her belly in every photo?” lol happy birthday chandler!”

‘I’m not sure, maybe Grace will be a big sister, just a guess. If it’s true, they’ll tell the world when they’re ready,’ someone else said.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Australia Zoo for comment.