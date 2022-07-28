Bindi Irwin shows off her new look in outback photo shoot with her daughter Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin debuted her dramatic new look during a sweet photoshoot with her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior.

The Wildlife Warrior, 24, showed off her new shoulder-length bob after chopping off her famously long blonde locks.

Bindi’s sophisticated new locks were curled and styled in a side part as she held her daughter.

Bindi Irwin showed off her new look during a photo shoot with her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior

She wore blue jeans and a pink plaid shirt, while little Grace looked adorable in a sunshine print sweater and pink frilly pants.

Bindi also posed next to a large tree as daughter Grace, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell, ran towards her.

It comes after Bindi shared a heartfelt message to young girls as she urged the new generation to be “changemakers” and “stand up for what they believe in.”

The Wildlife Warrior, 24, showed off her new shoulder-length bob after chopping off her famously long blonde locks

She shared her own message in her foreword to the latest edition of the Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book series.

The fifth edition of the anthology, committed to “raising the most inspired and confident global generation of girls,” is called 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers.

The book features 100 profiles of trailblazing women, including Taylor Swift and Greta Thunberg, who have risen to the top of their fields.

Bindi’s sophisticated new locks were curled and styled in a side part as her daughter ran towards her

Bindi shares daughter Grace Warrior with her husband Chandler Powell

Bindi writes how her upbringing taught her strong values ​​about conservation and speaking for those “who cannot speak for themselves.”

The wildlife warrior said she “loves the book series” because it sheds light on female changemakers who “stand up for what they believe in.”

“The kindness you show to others, the dreams you are passionate about, and the efforts you make every day all make for change,” she added.