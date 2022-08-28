Bindi Irwin shares sweets photos of daughter Grace covered in mud

<!–

Bindi Irwin shared sweet images of a day out with her husband Chandler Powell and their toddler daughter on Sunday.

In the footage, the 24-year-old beamed alongside Chandler and Grace, one, the trio had enjoyed a bus adventure.

Chandler held up baby Grace, who was covered in dirt and looked very happy.

In a second image, the toddler smiled at the camera as she played among leaves and red sand.

“Grace covered in dirt and so happy is my favourite,” Bindi wrote in her caption, adding: “Love our adventures.”

Bindi became emotional on Wednesday after seeing Grace Warrior gawk at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin.

Taking her daughter for a walk through the Australia Zoo in Queensland, she noticed Grace’s excitement at seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin with a koala bear.

The conservationist posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram of Grace walking to the big screen and reaching for Steve in amazement.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star at the video: ‘Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mom and dad Bunny and grandpa Crocodile with Grace.

“She loves them (and koalas) dearly.”

“Every time she walks through the zoo, she looks for pictures of her grandparents and it’s beyond beautiful,” Bindi added.

Her precious post caught the attention of many of her 4.9 million Instagram followers, who left supportive comments.

A fan acknowledged the bittersweet moment when Steve tragically passed away in 2006, years before meeting his first grandchild.

The 24-year-old took her daughter for a walk through the Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace’s excitement at seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve Irwin with a koala bear

“Now we’re crying too,” they wrote, before another follower said it was “so beautiful” to see Steve “guarding” his granddaughter.

Bindi and her Florida-born husband Chandler Powell welcomed Grace in March last year.

The couple first met in 2013 when Chandler, 25, was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.