Bindi Irwin shares sweet footage of daughter Grace ‘doing some maintenance’ at Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell have shared an adorable video of their daughter Grace Warrior ‘working’ at the Australia Zoo.

The 24-year-old conservationist, who is the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, and her US-born husband posted a video to Instagram on Friday of their 18-month-old child walking around the zoo in her pajamas in her pajamas.

“Some of you may have wondered what happens at Australia Zoo after all the animals have gone to bed and everyone has clocked out for their work day,” Chandler said in the clip.

The couple then showed footage of little Grace walking around the zoo and joked “who knew the uniform was pajamas?”

“And we’re here with special behind-the-scenes footage of a certain person as soon as everyone is home.”

The couple captioned the image: ‘When everyone goes home for the day, the Australia Zoo maintenance crew goes to work!

“Our girl loves exploring her big, beautiful backyard. I’m so grateful she gets to grow up among animals and spectacular gardens to go on an adventure.’

Bindi and Chandler first met in 2013 when the American athlete was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

They raise Grace at Australia Zoo in Queensland, where they live and work with the rest of the Irwin family.

The young parents have embraced parenting with family days out on walks and visits to the zoo.

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin, known to millions around the world as “the crocodile hunter,” died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef. .

Bindi was only eight years old at the time.

After his death, Steve’s family, including his children Bindi and Robert, widow Terri and son-in-law Chandler, continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo.

In June, Chandler marked International Father’s Day by posting an adorable photo of his little girl on Instagram and saying that being a dad is the “best title.” [he’s] ever had’.

In the photo, the Florida-born zookeeper donned a green jacket as he stared at his smiling daughter, who was wearing a cozy pink onesie.

“Being Grace’s father is the best title I’ve ever had. Thank you to my girls for making Father’s Day one of my favorite days,” the former professional wakeboarder wrote.