Bindi Irwin shares never before seen photo with Steve while paying tribute to him for Father’s Day

Bindi Irwin paid tribute to her late father Steve on Father’s Day by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the couple they took as a little girl.

The precious snap shows the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star, 24, who enjoys a day on a boat with Steve, with a young Bindi holding a baby crocodile for the camera.

Both Bindi and Steve are smiling broadly in the throwback image.

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin, known to millions around the world as “the crocodile hunter,” died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef. .

She captioned the photo with a touching tribute: “Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would have been the most incredible grandfather for being such an extraordinary father.

“Thank you for being a wonderful guardian angel to Grace,” she wrote.

Many of her 4.9 million followers were quick to show their support.

American actress Emma Perry, who is reportedly in a relationship with Bindi’s brother Robert, posted an image of a love heart next to a crocodile emoji.

Another fan gushed ‘your dad would be proud of who you are now.’

Bindi and her husband Chandler are parents to one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior

Bindi’s touching tribute to Steve follows reports that Bindi refuses to talk to Steve’s father Bob Irwin Snr.

Bob is said to be “devastated” that he has yet to meet his great-granddaughter, who is the first child of his estranged granddaughter.

Bindi welcomed her daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, one, in March 2021, and she has not yet met her 83-year-old great-grandfather, Women’s Day claimed in a new report on Monday.

