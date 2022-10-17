Bindi Irwin shares intimate photos and videos from her family holiday in Queensland

Bindi Irwin enjoyed a family weekend getaway in Queensland over the weekend.

The Wildlife Warrior shared an intimate video on Instagram showing her loved ones on the journey.

In the clip, Bindi, 24, hugged her daughter Grace, one, husband Chandler Powell, 25, mother Terri Irwin, 58, and brother Robert Irwin, 18.

The family beamed as they posed for the camera together before exploring the natural environment.

They strolled through an idyllic green field while Robert looked around with the camera and called Bindi briefly.

In another section, little Grace played with a stick as she walked around a yard where a chicken was loose.

Bindi wrote in her caption alongside the video: ‘Our little family getaway in Queensland’

She also shared sweet photos of her cuddling her daughter with the family dog ​​nearby.

“These moments with my family are the best part of life,” she wrote in the caption.

Bindi and Chandler will be married on March 25, 2020 in a secret ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

The Wildlife Warrior and her Florida-born husband welcomed daughter Grace into the world last March.

The couple first met in 2013 when Chandler was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.