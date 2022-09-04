Bindi Irwin shares emotional tribute to late dad Steve on Father’s Day

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bindi Irwin shared an emotional tribute to late father on Father’s Day.

The 24-year-old wildlife warrior shared on Instagram a photo of her as a child with Steve, as they embarked on a nighttime adventure in a boat.

In the photo, Steve is dressed in his signature khaki outfit, while Bindi wears a summer floral top and pink shorts.

Bindi Irwin (pictured) shared an emotional tribute to her late father Steve on Father’s Day on Sunday

They can both be seen wearing headlamps and Bindi excitedly holding a baby crocodile.

“Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would have been the most incredible grandfather for being such an extraordinary father,” she wrote alongside the image.

“Thank you for being a wonderful guardian angel to Grace.”

Bindi’s brother Robert, 18, also shared his own tribute to Steve by sharing a throwback photo.

In the photo, Steve is dressed in his signature khaki outfit, while Bindi wears a summer floral top and pink shorts. “Grandpa Crocodile I know you would have been the most incredible grandfather for being such an extraordinary father,” she wrote alongside the image

In the image, Robert, dressed in a khaki vest and camouflage pants, looks like his late father as he brutally tries to grab flowers that Steve is holding in his hand.

“It’s Father’s Day in Australia today and I send my love to those who miss their father today,” he wrote alongside the image.

‘I cherish all the good times with my father and am grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive ❤️’

Bindi’s brother Robert, 18, also shared his own tribute to Steve by sharing a throwback photo

Bindi and her husband Chandler are the parents of one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior.

The couple met in 2013 when the American athlete was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

They raise Grace at Australia Zoo in Queensland, where they live and work with the rest of the Irwin family.

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin, known to millions around the world as “the crocodile hunter,” died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef. .