Bindi Irwin shares adorable photo of daughter Grace beaming in a khaki onesie

Grace Warrior was the spitting image of her Wildlife Warrior mother Bindi Irwin as the couple dressed in matching khaki on Wednesday.

The famed conservationist, 24, couldn’t wipe the smile from her face as she sat on the bank of a river, holding up her grinning one-year-old.

Bindi posted the snap to Instagram with the caption, “Khaki isn’t just a color, it’s an attitude.”

Bindi was dressed in her Australia Zoo uniform while Grace donned a cute matching onesie while holding a cup and spoon.

It comes after Bindi honored her late father Steve on Father’s Day by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the couple they took as a little girl.

The precious snap showed the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star enjoying a day on a boat with Steve, with a young Bindi holding a baby crocodile for the camera.

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin, known to millions of people around the world as “the crocodile hunter,” died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44.

He was pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef.

She captioned the photo with a touching tribute: “Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would have been the most incredible grandfather for being such an extraordinary father.

“Thank you for being a wonderful guardian angel for Grace.”

Many of her 4.9 million followers were quick to show their support.

American actress Emma Perry, who is reportedly in a relationship with Bindi’s brother Robert, posted an image of a love heart next to a crocodile emoji.

Another fan gushed, “Your father would be proud of who you are now.”