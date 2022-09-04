Bindi Irwin shares a moving tribute to her husband Chandler for Father’s Day

<!–

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet tribute to her husband Chandler Powell on Father’s Day.

The conservationist, 24, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing the wakeboarder, 26, in love with the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

‘Chandler your hoodie sums it up perfectly. Best dada in the world,” she captioned the post.

The photos show Chandler carrying little Grace in one photo and walking next to her in the other.

Chandler re-shared the post on his own social media before a video of Grace was posted to his own account.

The clip shows Chandler spending quality time with Grace while feeding their chickens.

“Being Grace’s father is my favorite thing on earth and these moments will stay with me forever,” he captioned the post.

The post was quickly liked by Bindi, before saying: ‘Grace is always there to feed everyone. Chickens, her parents… it’s a lot of work!’

Bindi and Chandler met in 2013 when the American athlete was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

They raise Grace at Australia Zoo in Queensland, where they live and work with the rest of the Irwin family.

The young parents have embraced parenting with family days out on walks and visits to the zoo.

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin, known to millions around the world as “the crocodile hunter,” died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef. .