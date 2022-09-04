WhatsNew2Day
Bindi Irwin shares a moving tribute to her husband Chandler for Father’s Day

Entertainment
By Merry

Bindi Irwin shares a touching tribute to her husband Chandler Powell as they celebrate Father’s Day with daughter Grace: ‘Best dada in the world!’

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 07:40, September 4, 2022 | Updated: 07:40, September 4, 2022

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet tribute to her husband Chandler Powell on Father’s Day.

The conservationist, 24, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing the wakeboarder, 26, in love with the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

‘Chandler your hoodie sums it up perfectly. Best dada in the world,” she captioned the post.

Bindi Irwin, 24, paid tribute to her husband, Chandler Powell, 26, on Father's Day. Both pictured with their daughter Grace Warrior, one

The photos show Chandler carrying little Grace in one photo and walking next to her in the other.

Chandler re-shared the post on his own social media before a video of Grace was posted to his own account.

The clip shows Chandler spending quality time with Grace while feeding their chickens.

The conservationist shared a gallery of photos on Instagram showing the wakeboarder in love with little Grace

'Chandler your hoodie sums it up perfectly. Dear dada in the world,

Chandler re-shared the post on his own social media before a video of Grace was posted to his own account

“Being Grace’s father is my favorite thing on earth and these moments will stay with me forever,” he captioned the post.

The post was quickly liked by Bindi, before saying: ‘Grace is always there to feed everyone. Chickens, her parents… it’s a lot of work!’

Bindi and Chandler met in 2013 when the American athlete was touring Australia as part of a national wakeboarding competition.

1662273794 542 Bindi Irwin shares a moving tribute to her husband Chandler

1662273794 542 Bindi Irwin shares a moving tribute to her husband Chandler

“Being Grace’s dada is my favorite thing on earth and these moments will stay with me forever,” he wrote in the post.

The post was quickly liked by Bindi, before saying: 'Grace is always there to feed everyone. Chickens, her parents... it's a lot of work!

They raise Grace at Australia Zoo in Queensland, where they live and work with the rest of the Irwin family.

The young parents have embraced parenting with family days out on walks and visits to the zoo.

Bindi’s father Steve Irwin, known to millions around the world as “the crocodile hunter,” died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary about the Great Barrier Reef. .

Bindi and Chandler raise Grace at Australia Zoo in Queensland, where they live and work with the rest of the Irwin family

