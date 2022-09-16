Bindi Irwin makes her Marvel debut in Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Bindi Irwin voices a character on a Marvel television show.

The 24-year-old conservationist has recorded a voiceover for the oceanographer character Isla Coralton in the next episode of Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

The computer-animated children’s show, featuring young versions of the Marvel superhero characters, will air on the Disney Junior network.

Bindi said Isla was the perfect role for her because they both “love wildlife and wild places” and are “passionate” about making a difference.

“As a huge Marvel fan, it’s an honor to be a part of the extraordinary world of Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” she said in a video on Instagram.

‘I have an eight-month-old daughter’ [Grace Warrior]. We’ve watched a few episodes and she’s already enjoying it, unbelievably.’

Bindi added: ‘It is so important to enable the next generation to love our planet.

‘To have that respect for all living beings and the environment they call home.

“And I think this series does a really, really good job of introducing those ideas.”

It comes after Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell, 25, took their daughter Grace Warrior to Lady Elliot Island in Queensland on Wednesday.

There, the child was seen unaided as the family strolled through various locations on the island before standing on the water’s edge to watch the sunset.

Lady Elliot Island is the same place the Irwin family visited King Charles III on his last royal tour of Australia.

Charles, then the Prince of Wales, spent a day with the Irwins on his 2018 tour.

They probably found a kindred spirit in Charles, as he had been advocating conservation and other environmental issues long before it was politically trendy.

Bindi’s younger brother Robert Irwin, 18, said when he was “really honored” to meet Charles, who was accompanied on the journey by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and spoke to “such a passionate and influential person” about the Great Barrier Reef.

The next episode of Spidey and his Amazing Friends premieres Friday on Disney+

