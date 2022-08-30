Bindi Irwin enjoys ‘sleepy cuddles’ with her baby daughter Grace Warrior

<!–

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet photo on Instagram of herself and her sweet daughter Grace Warrior on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old wildlife warrior posted a black-and-white photo of the one-year-old cuddling up to her mother, ready to fall asleep with a pacifier in her mouth.

She couldn’t have looked happier holding her daughter as she captioned the photo: “Sleepy hugs.”

It comes after the couple had a big day out in the bush on Sunday with Grace’s dad Chandler Powell.

Bindi shared sweet images of Chandler, 25, and their toddler daughter.

In the photos, Bindi was beaming next to them both as her husband stopped Grace, who was covered in dirt and looked absolutely delighted.

In a second image, the toddler smiled at the camera as she played among leaves and red sand.

“Grace covered in dirt and so happy is my favourite,” Bindi wrote in her caption, adding: “Love our adventures.”

Bindi became emotional last Wednesday after seeing Grace admire a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin.

Taking her daughter for a walk through the Australia Zoo in Queensland, she noticed Grace’s excitement at seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin with a koala bear.

The conservationist posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram of Grace walking to the big screen and reaching for Steve in amazement.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star at the video: ‘Tears in my eyes as I share this video. We call my mom and dad Bunny and grandpa Crocodile with Grace.

Bindi became emotional last Wednesday after seeing Grace Warrior gawk at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. (Pictured with mother Terri Irwin, second from right, and brother Robert Irwin, right)

“She loves them (and koalas) dearly.”

“Every time she walks through the zoo, she looks for pictures of her grandparents and it’s beyond beautiful,” Bindi added.

Steve, an Australian icon, died tragically in 2006, leaving behind his wife Terri Irwin and their two children Bindi and Robert, 18.