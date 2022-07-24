Bindi Irwin doesn’t look like this anymore!

Bindi Irwin has chopped off her famous long blond locks.

The Wildlife Warrior debuted her dramatic new ‘do’ as she celebrated her 24th birthday on Sunday, posing on Instagram for a glamorous photoshoot on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

The footage shows Bindi wearing a shoulder-length bob posing outside in the bush with her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter Grace, one.

Bindi’s brand new locks were curled and styled in a side part.

She also traded her famous khaki zookeeper outfit for tight blue jeans and a long plaid shirt.

“The past year has been filled with tremendous growth, unpredictable/challenging times and most importantly, love beyond my wildest dreams,” Bindi wrote in the caption.

“Unbeknownst to them, my dear family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions, every day.”

Bindi thanked her family members for the way they have supported her and for the gifts they have given her over the past year.

“My in-laws, the gift of no distance stands in the way of family ties. My mother, the gift of perseverance, strength and a shoulder to lean on,” she wrote.

She ended with a tribute to Grace: ‘My dear daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running for happiness with an open heart (and bubbles, that’s the same for her)’

My brother, the gift of enthusiasm for life and remembering not to sweat over the little things. My husband, the gift of steadfast support and infinite kindness.”

She ended with a tribute to Grace: “My dear daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running for happiness (and bubbles, that’s the same for her) with an open heart.”

Bindi ended by thanking everyone who is “part of her journey” as she continues to do her best to make a difference in the world.

Bindi’s whole family came to the party. Here: Chandler, Grace, Bindi, Terry and Robert. Grace helped cut the cake

Husband Chandler later shared his own tribute to Bindi with a slew of similar photos.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible person I know. You spend every day of the year thinking about others, I’m so glad today is about you,” he wrote.

‘You are the most kind hearted person, caring mama, loving wife and my best friend. I love you (and so does Grace).’

Bindi and Chandler wed in a secret ceremony at Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020

Bindi and Chandler have just celebrated their ninth anniversary after meeting in 2013.

Bindi and Chandler will be married on March 25, 2020 in a secret ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

They welcomed daughter Grace on March 25 last year.