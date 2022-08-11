Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Reveal the Adorable Nickname They Give Terri

<!–

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have given Irwin matriarch Terri a very cute nickname.

The couple calls Crocodile Hunter Steve’s late wife “Bunny.”

Former wakeboarder Chandler made the disclosure as he recovered this week from having his tonsil removed in hospital.

He posted a selfie of himself and Bindi sitting in the hospital bed and captioned it: “Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife. I had to get my tonsils out and she took good care of me.

“I’m so lucky to love you, [Bindi]. Thank you also Bunny (my wonderful mother-in-law) for taking care of Grace while we were in the hospital and I’m recovering.’

The much-loved Aussie duo hinted at the nickname early last year during an interview with The Bump.

They revealed that “Bunny” was inspired by a childhood neighbor of Terri’s, 58, back in Oregon, who bore the same adorable name.

“We searched for a long time for granny names that also had an animal link,” Bindi told the pregnancy website.

Meanwhile, Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin, who turned 18 in December, calls himself the “nice uncle” or “funcle.”

It comes during a difficult few weeks for the Irwin family.

Last week, Bindi revealed that the family’s 38-year-old echidna had died.

“Saying goodbye to our beautiful 38-year-old relative,” Bindi wrote alongside a gallery of photos of the pet.

“The sweetest, kindest, most beautiful echidna you’ve ever met.”

She added next to a love heart emoji, “Rest in peace, angel.”

Bindi and Chandler tied the knot in 2020 and their daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell was born the following year.