Biloela family are granted PERMANENT visas to Australia bringing an end to the years-long saga

The Sri Lankan ‘Biloela’ family has been granted a permanent Australian visa.

The Nadesalingam family were reportedly visited by the Home Office on Friday afternoon at their home in Queensland and given the news – after a four-year immigration battle.

Priya Nadaraja, Nades Murugappan and their daughters Kopika (7) and Tharnicaa (4) have long been the faces of the asylum-seeker debate in the country.

Priya Nadaraja, Nades Murugappan and their daughters Kopika and Tharnicaa (pictured) will now call Australia their forever home with permanent visas for the four

The family was evicted from their central Queensland town of Biloela in 2018 after their bridging visa expired, sparking a community-led campaign to keep the Tamil family in Australia.

The family then spent four years in immigration detention.

The Labor government granted them new bridging visas in June, allowing the family to return to their regional hometown.

The ‘Biloela’ family (pictured) spent four years in immigration detention after their visas expired while living in the small Queensland town of Biloela.

Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Minister Andrew Giles said he personally intervened in the Nadesalingam family’s case.

“My intervention provides the family with visas that allow them to stay permanently in Australia,” he said.

“This decision follows careful consideration of the complex and specific circumstances of the Nadesalingam family. I wish the Nadesalingam family my best wishes.

But the minister said the government’s stance on illegal boats would not change.

“We will continue to intercept any unauthorized vessel intending to reach Australia and return those on board safely to their point of departure or country of origin or transfer them to a regional processing country.

‘I don’t want people dying in a boat while traveling when there is no chance to settle in Australia.

“We are not considering changing this policy,” he said.

An organization at the center of the fray announced early Friday night that the family had been granted permanent Australian visas.

“Today at 2:30 p.m., the Nadesalingam family, affectionately known as the ‘Biloela family,’ was visited by the Home Affairs team at their home in Biloela and received the news that they have been granted a permanent visa,” organization Home To Bilo wrote. . on social media.