Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, is ‘engaged’ to younger singer Firerose about five months after divorce filing

Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly ‘engaged’ to singer Firerose, about five months after his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce.

The Achy Breaky Heart artist, 61, is ‘believed to be engaged’ to the singer, who was ‘spotted with a huge diamond ring’ recently, according to The American Sun. Billy Ray and Firerose worked with each other on a single last year titled New Day.

The couple has been seen spending time with each other in a number of posts on both their Instagram accounts.

The latest: Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly ‘engaged’ to singer Firerose, about five months after his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce

Billy Ray is father to five children with Tish Cyrus, 55, – daughters Brandi, 35, Miley, 29, and Noah, 22, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.

The romantic relationship could affect Billy Ray’s relationship with superstar singer Miley, according to the paper, which reported that father and daughter had unfollowed each other’s Instagram accounts amid tension.

The tension adds to the “confusion” regarding the timeline of when he and Firerose began seeing each other. In her divorce filing earlier this year, Tish said she and Billy Ray had not lived together for more than two years.

“Billy is happier than he’s been in a long time with Firerose,” said an insider. ‘There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the better part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the April announcement.

The romantic relationship could affect Billy Ray’s relationship with superstar singer Miley, as father and daughter had unfollowed each other’s Instagram accounts amid tension

Cyrus was spotted on the red carpet at an event in Las Vegas last April

“However, not everyone sees his decision to move on so quickly in the same light. There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hoping that they will be able to get over it soon enough. Luckily his other children don’t have a problem with him and he just collaborated with his youngest, Noah, on a song.’

Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Firerose moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville.

She told the outlet that she has long felt an inclination to sing and write songs.

“I honestly can’t tell you where it came from, but my spirit and my soul connected to the world through music and helped me make sense of everything,” she told the paper. ‘I would come home from school and write a song about my day and thought it was a normal thing to do.’

She said she taught herself to play the piano: ‘It just felt right sitting at the keys. I didn’t know the names of the chords, but I felt it and I played by ear.’

Opening up about moving to the States after graduating high school, Firerose said: ‘There was a very strong calling in me that I felt my destiny was to be in America.’

She said she and Billy Ray wrote their song New Day via Zoom during the pandemic, calling it ‘a song of hope for a new day for every single person who is seeking, reaching and praying for a new day.’

‘Here we are with this promise of a new day that we were all just asking for. We are all ready to turn the page. I hope that the song we wrote together can bring a glimmer of joy to people’s days, even if it’s not yet a brand new day for everyone.’