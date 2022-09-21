Billy Joe Saunders back in the gym to ‘shift some timber’ ahead of potential boxing comeback

Former world champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders has revealed he is back training twice a day in a bid to shift a significant amount of weight ahead of a potential return to the ring.

Saunders held the WBO middleweight title between 2015 and 2018 before moving up to super-middleweight to claim the WBO belt in that division in 2019. However, he was beaten for the first time in his professional career by Canelo Alvarez in May 2021, and hasn’t wrestled since after suffering a broken orbital bone in that loss.

By his own admission, Saunders has put on weight over the past 16 months and training photos indicate he has some work to do to get down to his fighting weight, but he is now back in the gym eyeing a comeback.

Billy Joe Saunders was beaten by Canelo last year and has not fought in the last 16 months

Saunders wants to return to boxing but needs to ‘change some timber’ before making his comeback

“I’ve enjoyed a bit of downtime and had a good year out,” Saunders shared Matchroom boxing.

‘I’m a bit bored and I have itchy fists so I decided to do some training to switch timbers to see where the road will take me. Life is okay, I went to my doctor for my checkup and he was happy.

‘The first is of course your health. It’s pointless boxing, whatever you’re boxing for, whether it’s millions or just a pound to come back, if it’s not in check and if I decide what it looks like I want to come back then i can.

‘It’s nice to enjoy a bit of training and it’s nice to have a clear head and see where I want to go instead of having defenses and stuff and going where other people want me to go.’

Saunders suffered a broken orbital bone against Canelo but has been cleared to return

Saunders doesn’t seem to be putting too much pressure on himself and has said he doesn’t have a specific fight date in mind yet, but he could make his return before the end of 2022.

‘I think this year is definitely marketable for myself. I’m in the gym now going twice a day and the weight is coming off and I’m getting fitter every day. It could be at the end of the year, or it could be early next year, but we’ll find out soon. It all depends on what opponent is available, he added.

Saunders has enjoyed a close friendship with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury over the years and trained with the gypsy king when he made his boxing comeback in 2018.

When he returned to the gym, Fury weighed around 30 stone and needed to lose around 10 stone to get back into fighting shape.

Saunders trained with Tyson Fury when he made his comeback after ballooning in weight

Saunders helped him achieve this as Fury dropped weight quickly and had two tune-up fights before taking on Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

He was drawn in that fight – many believed he deserved the win – before going on to beat the American twice in 2020 and 2021.

Saunders can now look to take a similar route back to the top by easing his way back into action before taking on a high profile fight.

Rematches with John Ryder and Chris Eubank Jr. have been discussed after Saunders won close points over the pair in 2013 and 2014 respectively.