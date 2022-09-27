Billy Godleman, Luis Reece centuries make winless Leicestershire toil

Derbyshire 356 for 2 (Godleman 158*, Reece 116) lead Leicestershire 249 (Scriven 53, Conners 5-51) with 107 runs

Billy Godleman and Luis Reece scored their first County Championship hundreds of the season to put Derbyshire in a leading position on the second day of the LV=Insurance game against Leicestershire.

On a record day at the Incora County Ground, Godleman, 158 not out, and Reece, 116, split an opening score of 251 to seriously narrow Leicestershire’s chances of ending their scoreless run in the championship.

The bottom club in Division Two endured three tough sessions in the field, taking just two wickets as Derbyshire closed at 356 for 2, ahead of 107.

Leicestershire went into the day knowing they had to break through early with a ball only 16 overs old, but limited offense rarely looked like taking a wicket.

Even Chris Wright wasn’t up to par by his standards and the lack of pressure on Godleman and Reece allowed them to settle in during the morning session and build up steadily.

Leicestershire came closest to breaking the tie when Godleman, whose previous highest score in the championship this year was 43, tried to hit Callum Parkinson over the top but the ball fell just out of reach for the fielder who ran back from the middle .

By lunchtime, Derbyshire had added 89 runs in 32 overs to go to 146 without a loss, only the fourth century stands between Godleman and Reece in six seasons of opening together.

While a dry, hot summer has favored batting, they struggled in the championship, but on a good pitch and faced with increasingly worn bowling, they ensured that the season ended on a high.

Reece drew Ed Barnes for six to the 200th tie in the 62nd, which was Derbyshire’s fifth double-century partnership of the season, a record for the county.

Five overs later, he reached his century, which came from 205 balls and Godleman needed one less ball to complete his, earning the pair another entry in the county record books.

It was the 16th time that both openers scored 100 in the same innings, the third time they achieved this feat, tying the Derbyshire record of Kim Barnett and Peter Bowler.

The next milestone to be reached was Derbyshire’s highest first-wicket tie against Leicestershire of 233, set by Denis Smith and Albert Alderman at Chesterfield in 1937, and it came as a surprise when Reece was sacked two overs for tea.

He broke off a return catch trying to send Rehan Ahmed’s leg spin, but there was no respite for the visitors as Brooke Guest joined Godleman to set a new record.

When Derbyshire reached a third strike, they had scored 300 in the first innings of every Championship game in Derby this season for the first time in club history.