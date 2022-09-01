Billy Eichner talks having ALL QUEER cast even for straight roles in his new gay rom com

Variety’s new cover star Billy Eichner has defended his decision to have an all-queer cast, even for straight roles on his gay romcom Bros.

The choice arose out of the 43-year-old’s frustration with the amount of meaty movie roles, including gay roles, that went to straight actors in the past.

“It’s not about saying that a straight actor should never play gay,” he said Variety. “But we need a more level playing field. It’s about correcting a very extreme imbalance.’

Billy commented, “I’m not arguing against the fact that Sean Penn was great in Milk, or that Heath Ledger was heartbreaking in Brokeback Mountain.”

Bros has elsewhere been touted as the first gay Hollywood romcom from a major studio — despite coming out more than a quarter of a century after the 1996 classic The Birdcage starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams.

Billy put his new movie in Variety, stating, “Hollywood took a century to make this movie. That’s not my fault – that’s Hollywood’s fault for taking so long.”

Bros is historic in the sense that Billy is the first openly gay man to both co-write and star in a major Hollywood movie.

The opposites draw comedy stars Billy as a bookish workaholic who runs a museum and finds himself falling for a jock-type played by Luke Macfarlane.

Both protagonists are over 40, which fits Billy’s idea of ​​developing a gay movie that wasn’t aimed at young adults.

“Most LGBTQ content today is about gay teens being presented in a very sitcom-like way. We wear cute little outfits and we’re here to be charming. I have no relation. Where are the adults?’ he said.

“I watch this queer programming and I don’t know who these gay men are. They don’t look, sound or act like me or my gay friends.’

Billy, who was never married himself, revealed that “the film reminded me not to ignore what is really important in life, such as love and romance.”

Referring to Entertainment Tonight’s one-time hosting duo, he said, “Show business isn’t the most important thing in the world, no matter what Mary Hart and John Tesh told me when I was a kid.”

Once on the set of Bros, he told myself to look around and appreciate how rare and magical this moment is, because you make a movie that looks and feels like all the romantic comedies you grew up on, but you do it like a gay man.’

Billy added, “And this isn’t an indie movie. This isn’t a streaming thing that feels disposable, or that looks like one of the millions of Netflix shows.”

He thought, “I had to appreciate that: ‘This is a historic moment, and somehow you’re right in the middle of it. You helped create it.'”

Billy co-wrote the film with director Nicholas Stoller, who has helmed films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Five-Year Engagement and Neighbours.

“I’ve never written a movie and I needed Nick’s experience,” Billy noted, adding that Nicholas and producer Judd Apatow were needed “to help sell the movie.”

Casting controversies: Last year, Javier Bardem, a Spaniard, defended his role as Cuban-American sitcom star Desi Arnaz in Being The Ricardos

Joking that he was “trying to convert” his director, he explained, “I taught Nick about the gay experience and Nick guided me through developing writing and making a major studio film.”

Billy’s comments about casting come after a series of controversies over which actors should play which roles based on their demographics.

Last year, Spaniard Javier Bardem defended his role as Cuban-American sitcom star Desi Arnaz in Being The Ricardos.

Who Can Play Who?: Rachel Zegler, who is of Colombian descent on her mother’s side, ended up on the business end of a protest for playing a Puerto Rican girl in West Side Story

Rachel Zegler, who is of Colombian descent on her mother’s side, ended up on the business end of a protest for playing a Puerto Rican girl in West Side Story.

A new furore has erupted over James Franco, a quarter Portuguese, to be cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an upcoming film.

Fidel was of Spanish descent himself – his father moved to Cuba from Galicia and his mother had her roots in the Canary Islands.