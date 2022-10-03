Billy Eichner says he was disappointed when Bros finished in fourth place on opening weekend

<!–

Bros writer and actor Billy Eichner took to Twitter on Sunday to reflect on his gay romcom’s disappointing box office performance after its opening weekend.

The 44-year-old actor-comedian posted a series of tweets about the film, the first LGBTQ romantic comedy to be widely released by a major studio.

Despite a production budget of $22 million and rave reviews, the film grossed just $4.8 million and hit number four at the US box office.

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold-out theater playing BROS in LA,” he wrote Sunday. The audience howled with laughter, started to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some wiped their tears as they walked out. It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this film.’

The latest: Billy Eichner, 44, opened up Sunday about the happiness he has for how his movie Bros turned out, and disappointment at the box office's first attempt performance

Rolling Stone already has BROS on its list of the best comedies of the 21st century.

Eichner said that “Which is also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal said they pulled the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to). America, f*** yeah, etc etc. Unfortunately that’s just the world we live in.’

He said that “even with rave reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc. straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing, but it is what it is.’

Eichner said that “anyone who IS NOT a homophobic lunatic should go see BROS tonight,” because “it’s *special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, especially for queer people who don’t get this opportunity very often.”

Eichner said he was happy with the finished cut of the film

He said the film didn’t get enough support from “real people, especially in certain parts of the country.”

He encouraged movie viewers to give the movie a shot while it’s in theaters

Eichner starred and wrote the film, the first LGBTQ romantic comedy to be widely released by a major studio

The romantic comedy features Eichner and Luke Macfarlane

Miss Lawrence, TS Madison and Dot-Marie Jones also appear in the comedy

He concluded by saying, “I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!!’

Bros, which also stars Luke Macfarlane, Bowen Yang and Monica Raymund, is also the first large-scale film to feature a fully openly LGBTQ cast.

It finished behind the horror film Smile ($22 million), Don’t Worry Darling ($7.3 million) and The Woman King ($7 million). With its strong reviews and word of mouth, the film could make a commercial recovery after a rocky start.

Since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, the film has received stellar reviews from critics and has also been the target of “review bombs” on IMDB. The site deleted last week removed hundreds of one-star reviews for Bros that were captured before the film’s release.

Jim Orr, general manager of domestic distribution, said that “everyone who sees it absolutely loves it” and that “Eichner, (director) Nick Stoller and Judd Apatow have made a film that is heartwarming and hysterically funny, according to the AP.

The opposites draw comedy stars Billy as a bookish workaholic who runs a museum and finds himself falling for a jock-type played by Macfarlane.

He co-wrote the film with director Nicholas Stoller, who helmed comedies such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Five-Year Engagement and Neighbours.