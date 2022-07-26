Billy Bob Thornton and wife Connie Angland are all smiles while leaving Taverna Tony in Malibu

Billy Bob Thornton started his week off right by enjoying a lunch date with his wife Connie Angland.

Thornton, 66, and his 57-year-old wife, nearly eight, were spotted leaving Malibu’s Taverna Tony restaurant on Monday afternoon.

The happy couple smiled and walked out of the restaurant arm in arm, with the actor even stopping to take a few photos with fans.

Thornton was spotted wearing a sleeveless black t-shirt showing his tattooed arms.

He also wore a black California Highway Patrol baseball cap and black sunglasses for the sunny Monday afternoon outing.

The actor completed his look with black pants and black boots as he stopped to chat with some fans.

His wife Angland, a makeup artist he met in 2003 and married in August 2014, opted for a long navy blue dress.

She also wore dark leopard-print sunglasses with gold earrings, and a gold chain dangled from her neck.

She completed her look with strappy heels as she walked arm in arm with Thornton after their meal.

Thornton has been working sparingly since his Amazon Studios series Goliath went off the air in 2021.

He starred as Marshal Jim Courtright in an episode of the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 and he is currently featured in Netflix’s The Gray Man.

He plays Donald Fitzroy, a senior CIA official who recruits an assassin named Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) for the Sierra program of the spy agency.

Thornton also has the film Where All Light Tends to Go, based on David Joy’s novel of the same name.

He stars alongside Robin Wright, Jackie Earle Haley and Emma Booth, while the film is currently in post-production.

The actor is also linked to the lead role in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s new series Land Man.