Bills will spend the night in Chicago as Buffalo faces a historic blizzard

The Bills will spend their Christmas Eve in Chicago due to extreme snow storms back home in Buffalo, with the city’s airport closed until 11 a.m. Monday.

A daily record snowfall of 22.3 inches fell in the city on Friday, according to the National Weather Servicewhile two people have already died in the storm.

What’s more, the area has almost no visibility in the blizzard that New York Governor Kathy Hochul called “one of the worst in history.”

Josh Allen scored three touchdowns as the Bills beat the Bears 35-13 in Chicago

And while the Bills pulled off an impressive 35-13 road win on Saturday to clinch the AFC East, it looks like they’ll have to celebrate Christmas Eve on the road.

According to NFL Network’s Stacey Dales, the team hopes to fly to a neighboring airport tomorrow morning and head home.

When the team does return home, they don’t want to go out.

Visibility is essentially zero in the Buffalo area in the extreme weather conditions

So what does “zero mile” visibility look like? Well, here’s a spectacular view of our airport parking lot. Yes, there are cars parked just a few feet away. We don’t even want to be parked in it, you *absolutely* don’t want to drive it. Seriously. https://t.co/ikpMJTnoU7 pic.twitter.com/px5jmVFLIE — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) December 23, 2022

Winds of up to 70 miles per hour passed through the area Friday night, and according to the buffalo news47,000 people in the Buffalo and Niagara regions are without power.

This isn’t even the first time Bills players have had travel plans disrupted by weather this season.

The Bills almost missed their game against the Browns in November – a game that had already been moved to Detroit due to snowy weather.

The Bills fly to Cincinnati next week for a primetime game against the Bengals.

A home in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg, NY, was covered in ice on Saturday