Bills superstar receiver Stefon Diggs takes to Twitter to support people struggling in Buffalo

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the city already “looks like a war zone.”

Buffalo Bills professional wide receiver Stefon Diggs sent out a tweet asking people to “pray for the safety of everyone in Buffalo.”

Diggs’ tweet comes amid a historic winter storm that has become the deadliest storm in 50 years to hit the city.

“Pray for everyone’s safety in Buffalo,” Diggs wrote, complete with a heart emoji.

As of Monday afternoon, the death toll in upstate New York had risen to a total of 27 people, while the combined death toll for the United States and Canada had reached 55.

A local restaurant near Lake Erie in Buffalo is completely covered and surrounded by huge ice sickles.

The Bills organization was already affected by the storm early on after the team had to spend Christmas Eve in Chicago after their game against the Chicago Bills due to the closure of all local airports due to heavy snowfall. .

Shelters and nursing homes are now starting to run out of food, Erie County Executive Marc Poloncarz said at a news conference Monday morning.

“This is probably the worst storm in our lifetime and maybe in the history of the city,” he said. And this is not the end yet.

The city of Buffalo is expected to receive another six to 12 inches of snow as other areas of the country are also experiencing life-threatening conditions due to cold.

Temperatures in Montana dropped as low as -50F (-45C) and as low as -37F (-38C) in Des Moines, Iowa, which is cold enough for people to frostbite in less than five minutes.

A weather map shows freezing conditions across much of the country today.

The drone image shows freezing in Cheektowaga, New York, covered in a blanket of snow.

Buffalo’s snowfall total for the entire 2022-2023 season is less than three inches from the normal seasonal snow total for the area

Returning home, Bills players also had to deal with the aftermath of the storm that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called “one of the worst in history” and said left the city of Buffalo as a “war zone”.

Additionally, 47,000 people in the Buffalo and Niagara area were without power as of Christmas Eve, according to the Buffalo News.

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was seen fighting for the smallest spaces to get into their care, which was surrounded by what looked like a snow fortress.

Buffalo security Damar Hamlin also shared a video on her Instagram showing a car driving away with a large amount of snow on top of it.

Dane Jackson had to shovel his car out of its parking spot on his way back to Buffalo

Jackson was barely able to get into his car due to the surrounding snow.