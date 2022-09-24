Bills’ star safety Micah Hyde is ruled out for the SEASON in huge blow for Super Bowl favorites

Buffalo Bills star safety Micah Hyde has been ruled out for the rest of the season after a neck injury suffered against the Tennessee Titans last week.

The former Packers man, who arrived with the Bills on a five-year, $30.5 million deal. deal in 2017, is the heart of the team’s defense and will be a big loss for the Super Bowl favorite.

News of his season-long absence was confirmed by his agent Jack Bechta on Saturday morning, who tweeted: ‘Unfortunately, client Micah Hyde is being placed on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023 #BillsMafia #NFL’

Bills star Micah Hyde has been ruled out for the entire remainder of the 2022 NFL season

Hyde played against the Rams (pictured) and Titans, but was injured against the latter

His agent took to social media on Saturday to confirm that Hyde will be out for the season

The 2017 Pro Bowler was drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Packers in 2013, and went on to play four seasons in Green Bay before his move to Buffalo.

He’s been a huge part of Sean McDermott’s defense since arriving at the same time as the coach, and he’s now considered one of the best free safeties in football.

He’s also a two-time second-team All-Pro, in 2017 and 2021, and was chasing his first Super Bowl ring this season at age 31.

Hyde’s injury occurred during the Bills’ 41-7 win over the Titans, where they shut out their opponent to bring their season record to 2-0.

Jaquan Johnson is now expected to have a bigger role on the team than he had in the past

Damar Hamlin is the other optional safety on the Bills’ depth chart for the 2022 season

It wasn’t the only neck injury the Bills suffered either, following Dane Jackson’s sickening incident where his head and neck were bent back in a collision with a teammate.

Jackson somehow walked out of the hospital that night and has ‘full range of motion’ after the hit, but he too will be missing from the lineup this weekend.

This weekend, the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins, and McDermott is expected to rely on Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson as the team’s safeties.

Hamlin was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in the 2021 Draft, while Miami-born Johnson was a 2019 Draft prospect.