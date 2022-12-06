Bill’s Restaurants ‘on a knife edge’ as it battles against losses

[noscript_1]

Bill’s Restaurants has clashed with Marston’s in a Supreme Court ownership dispute as the company struggles to keep its finances afloat, it can be revealed.

The high-profile all-day eatery has been the subject of a series of High Court proceedings by landlords and suppliers since 2021, suffering £25 million in just two years.

Restaurant analyst Peter Backman said Bill’s was on the edge given the brutal conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the economic downturn.

A spokesperson for Bill declined to provide details about the dispute with the brewing giant, the other Supreme Court proceedings and whether it was in financial trouble.

Although the dispute with Marston’s was settled after the Daily Mail approached the companies, Bill’s has taken out two HSBC bonds – a form of loan agreement – ​​since 2021.

Last year, Bill’s owner, billionaire nightclub and restaurant entrepreneur Richard Caring (pictured), took charge of his restaurant empire after CEO Baton Berisha left after just a year in the position.

Caring’s move came last December, when company accounts showed Bill’s sales had fallen more than 50 percent during the 2020 pandemic.

In 2019, Bill took in £127 million, although it lost £8 million that year. But in the 2020 calendar year, sales plummeted to just £61m and losses doubled to almost £17m.

The chain has had a revolving door of bosses with executive chairman David Campbell leaving in early 2020 and Duncan Garrood leaving in 2018 after just ten months.

Bill’s origins lie in a greengrocer’s shop in Lewes, East Sussex, where founder Bill Collison decided to add a café to his business after a flood forced him to start from scratch.

Caring, 74, acquired a majority stake in 2008 when it had just two outlets. In 2017 it had 76 restaurants nationwide, but in 2021 it announced it had closed 14.

The chain’s fortunes contrast sharply with Caring’s success in building a chain of restaurants, nightclubs and private clubs, as well as a £1 billion fortune.

Bill’s latest accounts show that it underwrites a £42 million revolving credit facility, taken out by an affiliate Bills Stores, which was due to be repaid in September 2021.

Backman said, “Bill’s on the cutting edge and that will be the reason for these Supreme Court petitions.”

A spokesman for Marston said the two Supreme Court actions were in a single location and had been resolved, but he was unwilling to elaborate.