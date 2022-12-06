Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Bill’s Restaurants ‘on a knife edge’ as it battles against losses
Economy

Bill’s Restaurants ‘on a knife edge’ as it battles against losses

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Crisis call: Bill's owner Richard Caring (pictured), took charge of his restaurant empire after chief exec Baton Berisha left after just a year in the role

Bill’s Restaurants ‘on the cutting edge’ as it battles losses and clashes with landlords in Supreme Court

By Adam Luck for The Daily Mail

published: | Updated:

[noscript_1]

Bill’s Restaurants has clashed with Marston’s in a Supreme Court ownership dispute as the company struggles to keep its finances afloat, it can be revealed.

The high-profile all-day eatery has been the subject of a series of High Court proceedings by landlords and suppliers since 2021, suffering £25 million in just two years.

Restaurant analyst Peter Backman said Bill’s was on the edge given the brutal conditions in the aftermath of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the economic downturn.

Crisis call: Bill’s owner Richard Caring (pictured), took charge of his restaurant empire after chief exec Baton Berisha left after just a year in the role

A spokesperson for Bill declined to provide details about the dispute with the brewing giant, the other Supreme Court proceedings and whether it was in financial trouble.

Although the dispute with Marston’s was settled after the Daily Mail approached the companies, Bill’s has taken out two HSBC bonds – a form of loan agreement – ​​since 2021.

Last year, Bill’s owner, billionaire nightclub and restaurant entrepreneur Richard Caring (pictured), took charge of his restaurant empire after CEO Baton Berisha left after just a year in the position.

Caring’s move came last December, when company accounts showed Bill’s sales had fallen more than 50 percent during the 2020 pandemic.

In 2019, Bill took in £127 million, although it lost £8 million that year. But in the 2020 calendar year, sales plummeted to just £61m and losses doubled to almost £17m.

The chain has had a revolving door of bosses with executive chairman David Campbell leaving in early 2020 and Duncan Garrood leaving in 2018 after just ten months.

Bill’s origins lie in a greengrocer’s shop in Lewes, East Sussex, where founder Bill Collison decided to add a café to his business after a flood forced him to start from scratch.

Caring, 74, acquired a majority stake in 2008 when it had just two outlets. In 2017 it had 76 restaurants nationwide, but in 2021 it announced it had closed 14.

The chain’s fortunes contrast sharply with Caring’s success in building a chain of restaurants, nightclubs and private clubs, as well as a £1 billion fortune.

Bill’s latest accounts show that it underwrites a £42 million revolving credit facility, taken out by an affiliate Bills Stores, which was due to be repaid in September 2021.

Backman said, “Bill’s on the cutting edge and that will be the reason for these Supreme Court petitions.”

A spokesman for Marston said the two Supreme Court actions were in a single location and had been resolved, but he was unwilling to elaborate.

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on it, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and use it for free. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to compromise our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

ALEX BRUMMER: London keeps its crown as Europe’s...

Stagecoach profits surge 80% on back of taxpayer...

Moonpig lowers revenue guidance following Royal Mail strikes

Do you need to worry about tax on...

Inflation at highest level for 34 years across...

Civil service meltdown leaves pensioners waiting SIX MONTHS...

BUSINESS LIVE: Mitchells & Butlers costs rise; Moonpig...

Best savings rates: Buckinghamshire BS offers easy access...

VOTING FORM: The Wooden Spoon Awards for the...

LEE BOYCE: My hunt for star customer service

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More