Bills players have to dig out their cars when they come back and find them submerged in snow

Bills players returned to an unwelcome situation when they finally returned from Chicago on Sunday as their cars were covered in snow and stuck in their parking lots.

Buffalo was hit by a massive snowstorm this weekend, with a record daily snowfall of 22.3 inches on Friday according to the National Weather Service and extreme conditions that closed the city’s airport through Tuesday morning.

After a flight to Rochester on Sunday morning, the Bills players finally came home after being forced to stay overnight in Chicago following a 35-13 win vs. the Bears.

Dane Jackson had to scoop his car out of the parking lot when he got back to Buffalo

Jackson could barely squeeze into his car because of the surrounding snow

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing from there, as several players found themselves with work to do to get their cars off the lot.

Buffalo security Damar Hamlin shared a video on his Instagram showing a car driving away with a huge chunk of snow on it, while fellow defender Dane Jackson was barely able to get into his vehicle.

Barely able to open his driver’s door because of the snow surrounding his SUV, the cornerback is seen squeezing into the tightest of spaces to get into his car.

In Damar Hamlin’s video, a car drove by with a huge chunk of snow still attached

Josh Allen scored three touchdowns as the Bills beat the Bears 35-13 in Chicago

The snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was 43 inches at 7 a.m. Sunday, while seven deaths have been confirmed in Erie County.

In addition, the area experienced winds of 80 mph on Christmas Eve and there was virtually no visibility in the extreme conditions.

Earlier in the day, Bills players were greeted by fans in Rochester as they walked off a plane.

Bills fans greeted them as they stepped off the plane in Rochester on Christmas morning

The storm has brought massive amounts of snow to the area and visibility is near zero

A car drives through blowing snow in Amherst, New York in the state’s Buffalo region

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the storm “one of the worst in recorded history.”

In addition, according to Buffalo News, 47,000 people in the Buffalo and Niagara area were without power on Christmas Eve.

The Bills clinched the AFC East division title on Saturday as they defeated the Bears, with Josh Allen scoring a total of three touchdowns at Soldier Field.