Bills lineman Bobby Hart receives one-game suspension from the league after hitting a Titans coach

Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended for one game after he swung at a player in the tunnel following the Bills’ win over the Tennessee Titans.

Hart’s actions came after the game was over, according to a release announcing his suspension. Sources said ESPN that Hart plans to appeal his suspension.

In a letter to Hart, NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan wrote: ‘When both teams were heading for the tunnel, you went straight across the field to seek out your opponent. You approached him near the end zone and a trainer had to hold you back while others shook hands.

‘When you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, hitting a Tennessee coach in the head.

“Your aggressive behavior could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Neither the coach who was hit nor the player Hart intended to hit were identified in the release.

Hart played for the Titans in three games last season. He was released last season and signed with the Bills in November. He re-signed with the Bills last April. Hart was originally drafted out of Florida State in the 7th round of the 2015 Draft by the New York Giants. Hart also has experience with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hart earned a roster spot in training camp this preseason thanks to his play and ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line.

He played 25% of the team’s offensive snaps against the Titans, mostly during the fourth quarter when the game was effectively over, including the final kneel down. He was also present on seven special teams snaps.

If Hart does not get his suspension overturned, he will be back on the active roster the day after the Bills play the Miami Dolphins. He will be able to play again on Oct. 2 against the Ravens.